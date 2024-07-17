Emmys Snubs & Surprises: ‘Outlander,’ ‘Reservation Dogs,’ ‘Ghosts’ & More

Each year, the Emmys drum up debates surrounding nominations, and 2024 is much the same as viewers lament their non-nominated favorites and rejoice in the titles they love being recognized, whether it’s for the first time or not.

The big question is, did your favorites surprise or were they snubbed? While fan favorites like Ghosts, Outlander, Our Flag Means Death, 9-1-1, and more were shut out in the metaphorical cold, others were recognized in ways like never before with What We Do in the Shadows earning its first acting nomination for star Matt Berry and FX‘s other streaming hit Reservation Dogs making its long-overdue breakthrough for the third and final season alongside returning favorite The Bear.

And then there were the stars from heavily nominated shows like Fargo and Shōgun that didn’t make the acting category cut. Below, we’re breaking down some of the biggest shockers when it comes to snubs and exciting surprises. Let us know what you thought of the nominations, below, and sound off in the comments section.

76th Emmy Awards, Live, Sunday, September 15, 8/7c, ABC