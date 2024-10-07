More ‘Our Flag Means Death’? Creator David Jenkins ‘Will Never Rule Out a Return’

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Taika Waititi and Rhys Darby in 'Our Flag Means Death' Season 2
Nicola Dove/Max

Our Flag Means Death

 More

Our Flag Means Death Season 2 arrived a year ago on Max, and since then, fans have had to come to terms with the idea that the pirate rom-com may never return to screens after its unceremonious cancelation in January.

Still, that doesn’t mean fans have given up hope that the show may one day return. Whether that hope will manifest into something concrete, creator David Jenkins isn’t closing the door to the possibility. On October 5, a fan on social media wondered whether Jenkins was celebrating the one-year anniversary of Season 2’s release, while another wished for a third season.

Jenkins took it upon himself to comment, “There are no official plans to go again, but I know most if not all of us would do it again in a heartbeat. We miss each other and this world.”

But that wasn’t the only delightful tidbit that Jenkins shared with fans as he noted some details from the hoped-for third season that could still be at play if Our Flag Means Death ever landed somewhere else. “There’s a sizable time jump between S2 and a theoretical S3,” Jenkins revealed on X (formerly known as Twitter). “Until it’s ridiculous or totally impossible, I will never rule out a return to this show. If ever a network’s buying I’m in.”

'Our Flag Means Death': 7 Burning Questions Left in Limbo After Max Cancellation
Related

'Our Flag Means Death': 7 Burning Questions Left in Limbo After Max Cancellation

Our Flag Means Death debuted on Max in 2022 as an original comedy and returned with Season 2 in October 2023. The show follows gentleman pirate Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby) and his rag-tag crew of swashbucklers. When he meets the infamous pirate Blackbeard, a.k.a. Edward Teach (Taika Waititi), his life is turned upside down as the pair connect romantically.

The show was canceled by Max on January 9, leading people to wonder if Our Flag Means Death would be one of the lucky shows to be saved and find another home. Fans have made several efforts to raise awareness around the title, even funding a billboard in Times Square. While the show remains unmoored for now, here’s to hoping it one day finds a place to dock.

Our Flag Means Death, Seasons 1-2, Streaming now, Max

Our Flag Means Death - Max

Our Flag Means Death where to stream

Our Flag Means Death

David Jenkins

Rhys Darby

Taika Waititi

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
David Boreanaz as Jason Hayes and Jessica Paré as Mandy Ellis — 'SEAL Team' Series Finale
1
What Would’ve Happened in ‘SEAL Team’ Season 8, Plus Could There Be a Revival?
Kelly Monaco
2
Kelly Monaco Opens up About ‘General Hospital’ Exit
Josh Hall and Christina Hall at the 'Barbie' premiere
3
Christina Hall Accuses Ex Josh of Stealing from Her Kids as Divorce Explodes
Erik and Lyle Menendez
4
More About the Menendez Brothers, ‘Dancing’ to Soul Train, ‘Bluey’ Minisodes, ‘Superman & Lois’ Final Season
Sandi Toksvig
5
Sandi Toksvig Talks ‘Great British Baking Show’ Exit & Co-Star She’s Not Friends With Anymore