Our Flag Means Death Season 2 arrived a year ago on Max, and since then, fans have had to come to terms with the idea that the pirate rom-com may never return to screens after its unceremonious cancelation in January.

Still, that doesn’t mean fans have given up hope that the show may one day return. Whether that hope will manifest into something concrete, creator David Jenkins isn’t closing the door to the possibility. On October 5, a fan on social media wondered whether Jenkins was celebrating the one-year anniversary of Season 2’s release, while another wished for a third season.

There’s a sizable time jump between S2 and a theoretical S3. Until it’s ridiculous or totally impossible, I will never rule out a return to this show. If ever a network’s buying I’m in. — David Jenkins (@david_jenkins__) October 5, 2024

Jenkins took it upon himself to comment, “There are no official plans to go again, but I know most if not all of us would do it again in a heartbeat. We miss each other and this world.”

But that wasn’t the only delightful tidbit that Jenkins shared with fans as he noted some details from the hoped-for third season that could still be at play if Our Flag Means Death ever landed somewhere else. “There’s a sizable time jump between S2 and a theoretical S3,” Jenkins revealed on X (formerly known as Twitter). “Until it’s ridiculous or totally impossible, I will never rule out a return to this show. If ever a network’s buying I’m in.”

Our Flag Means Death debuted on Max in 2022 as an original comedy and returned with Season 2 in October 2023. The show follows gentleman pirate Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby) and his rag-tag crew of swashbucklers. When he meets the infamous pirate Blackbeard, a.k.a. Edward Teach (Taika Waititi), his life is turned upside down as the pair connect romantically.

The show was canceled by Max on January 9, leading people to wonder if Our Flag Means Death would be one of the lucky shows to be saved and find another home. Fans have made several efforts to raise awareness around the title, even funding a billboard in Times Square. While the show remains unmoored for now, here’s to hoping it one day finds a place to dock.

Our Flag Means Death, Seasons 1-2, Streaming now, Max