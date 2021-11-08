Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy new weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of November 8-14.

There are quite a few new series coming to streaming this week. Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) may have a new hit with the Paramount+ premiere of the Jeremy Renner-starring Mayor of Kingstown on November 14. Meanwhile, AMC+ has the next show you’ll have to watch with the lights on, Ragdoll (November 11) as detectives investigate after multiple bodies are stitched together to form one. Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell team up for a darkly comedic take on a psychiatrist-patient relationship in Apple TV+’s The Shrink Next Door (November 12). And Showtime has its Lord of the Flies take on what happens to survivors of a plane crash with Yellowjackets (November 14).

Meanwhile, Supergirl signs off with its last two episodes — with a last battle against Kara’s (Melissa Benoist) final season enemies and a wedding (November 9). Also airing back-to-back this week: Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy (November 11), with a crossover that includes Greg Germann’s return as Tom Koracick. Plus, Kaley Cuoco (The Big Bang Theory) guest stars on Curb Your Enthusiasm.

On the special premieres front, CBS is airing its performance-interview combo, Adele One Night Only (November 14), with a first-listen of some of her newest songs as well as a sit-down with Oprah Winfrey. The CMA Awards will bring together country music’s biggest stars (November 10 on ABC). And Disney+ Day’s celebration includes the streaming service’s debut of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

What other shows make our Top 25 of the week? And where do all of these shows, movies, and specials fall in our must-see rankings? Click over here to find out, then sound off in the comments with your buzziest shows of the week.