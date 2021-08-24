‘Yellowjackets’ Trailer: What Happens After You Survive a Devastating Plane Crash? (VIDEO)

We’ve all seen a show or movie where a plane crashes in the wilderness or on an island and the passengers must find some way to survive (at any cost) — Alive, Lord of the Flies… you get it — and it looks like new thriller Yellowjackets is taking that concept to a whole new level.

Showtime has released a trailer full of insanity and the premiere date for the series — Sunday, November 14 — and it already has us asking: What really happened?!

As the trailer shows, Showtime’s “equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story, and coming-of-age drama” is an apt description for Yellowjackets, starring Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, and Tawny Cypress. A plane carrying a team of high school soccer players crashes deep in the remote northern wilderness, and for those who survive, that’s just the beginning.

“I used to think all the sex, the drinking, the drugs, I used to think I did those things because of what happened out there. What I saw. What I did,” Lewis’ character says.

But what exactly did they have to do to survive? Well, they may be the only ones who know the full story, given that “there’s more to it” than saying they starved, scavenged, and prayed until they were rescued. Watch the trailer below to see more.

Yellowjackets “chronicles [the girls’] descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over,” the series’ description teases.

The cast also includes Ella Purnell, Samantha Hanratty, Sophie Thatcher, Sophie Nélisse, Steven Krueger, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Warren Kole.

Yellowjackets, Series Premiere, Sunday, November 14, 10/9c, Showtime