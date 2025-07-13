Ellen DeGeneres has entered the chat amid Rosie O’Donnell‘s scathing takedown of Donald Trump after he threatened to revoke her citizenship.

On Sunday, July 13, the former The Ellen DeGeneres Show host, 67, took to Instagram to publicly throw her support behind O’Donnell, 63.

“Good for you,”DeGeneres declared in her update, which featured a screenshot of the POTUS’s July 12 post about the Flintstones actress.

On Saturday, Trump, 79, wrote via Truth Social, “Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship. She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

In response, the A League of Their Own actress, who moved to Ireland before Trump took office for a second time, posted a bold reply.

“Hey Donald — you’re rattled again? 18 years later and I still live rent-free in that collapsing brain of yours,” she wrote on Instagram next to a snapshot of Trump with his arm around Jeffrey Epstein.

“You call me a threat to humanity — but I’m everything you fear: a loud woman a queer woman a mother who tells the truth an American who got out of the country b4 u set it ablaze,” she continued. “You build walls — I build a life for my autistic kid in a country where decency still exists. You crave loyalty — I teach my children to question power. You sell fear on golf courses — I make art about surviving trauma. You lie, you steal, you degrade — I nurture, I create, I persist. You are everything that is wrong with America — and I’m everything you hate about what’s still right with it.”

In conclusion, the former Rosie O’Donnell Show host referenced a despised Game of Thrones character, declaring, “You want to revoke my citizenship? Go ahead and try, King Joffrey with a tangerine spray tan. I’m not yours to silence I never was 🇮🇪 Rosie.”