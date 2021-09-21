Disney+ Day: ‘Shang-Chi,’ ‘Home Sweet Home Alone’ & More to Arrive in November

In honor of Disney+’s second anniversary, the brand is declaring November 12 as Disney+ Day, with plenty of exciting releases planned for the occasion.

Including content from the service’s iconic brands ranging from Disney, Pixar, and Marvel to Star Wars and National Geographic, the day has something for everyone. Friday, November 12’s Disney+ Day also marks the service’s expansion to the Asia-Pacific markets.

There will also be a special presentation on Disney+ for subscribers that will include sneak peeks at upcoming titles. “The inaugural Disney+ Day will be a grand-scale celebration of our subscribers across the entire company,” said Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company. “This day of appreciation brings to life our mission to entertain, inform, and inspire fans and families around the globe through the power of unparalleled storytelling, and will become an annual tentpole event to be amplified across our global businesses.”

Among the highlights of the day are the Disney+ debut of Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, starring Simu Liu. Meanwhile, Jungle Cruise — starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt — will become free to subscribers without an additional Premier cost.

The buzzed-about Home Alone film Home Sweet Home Alone reimagines the popular holiday franchise with a fresh cast and story, just in time for the season. The day also makes way for an original series of shorts from Walt Disney Animation Studios called Olaf Presents featuring Josh Gad‘s fan-favorite Frozen snowman.

Streamers will also be able to access shorts such as Frozen Fever, Feast, Paperman, and Get A Horse! along with the new animated short film Ciao Alberto featuring characters from Pixar’s recent film Luca. Plus, The Simpsons deliver another short, and the first five episodes of National Geographic’s The World According to Jeff Goldblum, a special about Star Wars‘ Boba Fett, and a special about the Marvel Cinematic Universe all arrive on Disney+ Day.

Don’t miss it; mark your calendar for Disney+ Day and stay tuned for news about the presentation and streamer’s projects.