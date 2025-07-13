Kelly Osbourne Issues Blunt Response to Rumors Dad Ozzy Is Dying

Ozzy Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne attend the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by David

Kelly Osbourne recently issued a blunt response to rumors that her father, Ozzy Osbourne, is dying.

On July 11, the former The View guest host took to her Instagram Stories with a direct message about AI-generated clips suggesting The Prince of Darkness, 76, was gravely ill.

“So, there’s this video going around on social media, and it’s supposed to be my dad, but it’s AI,” Kelly, 40, told followers, per E! News.

“And it has a voice like my dad’s David Attenborough or something,” she added. “And it starts out saying, ‘I don’t need a doctor to tell me that I’m going to die. I know I’m going to die.’”

That’s when the daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne boldly inquired, “What the **k is wrong with you people? Why would you spend your time making a video like this?”

“Yes, he has Parkinson’s, and yes, his mobility is completely different than it used to be,” she admitted. “But he’s not dying. What is wrong with you?”

Additionally, the former Osbournes reality star set the record straight about her parents’ “suicide pact,” which Sharon mentioned more than 15 years ago.

“That was bulls**t my mum said to get attention one time,” Kelly clarified. “And my dad’s not dying. Stop.”

Back in 2007, Sharon, 72, suggested during an interview with The Mirror that she and her husband had come to an agreement about their end-of-life plans.

“Ozzy and I have absolutely come to the same decision,” the former The Talk co-host told the outlet. “We believe 100 percent in euthanasia so have drawn up plans to go to the assisted suicide flat in Switzerland if we ever have an illness that affects our brains.”

Sharon added, “If Ozzy or I ever got Alzheimer’s, that’s it — we’d be off.”

On July 5, Ozzy performed his final concert with Black Sabbath during a show titled “Back to the Beginning” at England’s Villa Park. That same night, Kelly’s boyfriend Sid Wilson proposed to her — and she said yes! They share a son, Sidney, 2.