Adele to Headline ‘One Night Only’ Special on CBS

Hello… it’s Adele and she’s back to serenade fans this fall with the upcoming release of her latest album 30. She is also gearing up for a two-hour CBS special, Adele One Night Only.

The singer is set to take the stage for an all-new concert performance on Sunday, November 14, as she offers a first listen at some of her newest material in six years. Along with airing on CBS, viewers can stream live and on-demand via Paramount+.

Adele’s concert special will be filmed in Los Angeles and is set to feature some of her chart-topping hits and several never-before-heard songs. Additionally, the special will also feature an exclusive interview with Adele by Oprah Winfrey from her rose garden.

This will serve as Adele’s first televised wide-ranging conversation about her new album, the stories behind its songs, life after divorce, and much more. Adele One Night Only is produced by Fulwell 73 productions, Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions, and executive produced by Ben Winston, Adele, Jonathan Dickins, and Raj Kapoor.

Adele recently dropped her first single, “Easy On Me,” from her forthcoming album, 30, which is set to release on Friday, November 19. The English singer/songwriter and 15-time Grammy winner’s last album 25 debuted in 2015 and was preceded by her prior albums, 2008’s 19 and 2011’s 21 which is considered the 21st century’s biggest-selling album.

Each album refers to the singer’s age at the time of production. Currently, 30 is available for preorder and purchase here. Don’t miss the musical event. Tune into Adele One Night Only later this fall on CBS.

Adele One Night Only, Special Premiere, Sunday, November 14, 8:30/7:30c, CBS & Paramount+