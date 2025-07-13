Rosie O’Donnell issued a scathing takedown of Donald Trump‘s threat to revoke her citizenship — and she didn’t mince words with her bold message.

On July 12, the president of the United States of America, 79, took to Truth Social with a message about the former The Rosie O’Donnell Show host.

“Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship,” Trump wrote, per the Daily Mail. “She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

Later that day, O’Donnell, 63, who moved to Ireland in 2024 before Trump took office, posted a direct reply to the POTUS.

“Hey Donald — you’re rattled again? 18 years later and I still live rent-free in that collapsing brain of yours,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Trump with his arm around Jeffrey Epstein.

“You call me a threat to humanity — but I’m everything you fear: a loud woman a queer woman a mother who tells the truth an American who got out of the country b4 u set it ablaze,” she continued. “You build walls — I build a life for my autistic kid in a country where decency still exists. You crave loyalty — I teach my children to question power. You sell fear on golf courses — I make art about surviving trauma. You lie, you steal, you degrade — I nurture, I create, I persist. You are everything that is wrong with America — and I’m everything you hate about what’s still right with it.”

To conclude her update, O’Donnell referenced a universally hated Game of Thrones character, quipping “You want to revoke my citizenship? Go ahead and try, King Joffrey with a tangerine spray tan. I’m not yours to silence I never was 🇮🇪 Rosie.”

It’s unclear what prompted Trump to post the citizenship threat in the first place. However, O’Donnell recently chatted with HuffPost about her years-long feud with the Apprentice personality as well as her relocation to Ireland.

“I look at America, and it feels tragic. I feel sad. I feel overwhelmingly depressed,” the A League of Their Own actress told the publication. “I don’t understand how we got here.”

O’Donnell added, “I knew what [the Trump administration] was planning to do, because I read Project 2025. I know what he’s capable of. And I didn’t want to put myself through another four years of him being in charge.”