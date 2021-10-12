Paul Rudd & Will Ferrell Series ‘The Shrink Next Door’: Apple TV+ Releases New Trailer

Lines are crossed in the doctor-patient relationship in the new trailer for The Shrink Next Door, the upcoming dark comedy on Apple TV+.

The highly-anticipated limited series starring Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd, Kathryn Hahn, and Casey Wilson is set to premiere globally on the streamer on Friday, November 12. The first three episodes of the eight-episode season will be available on premiere day, with one new episode airing weekly every Friday thereafter.

In the trailer (watch below), we see how psychiatrist Dr. Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf (Rudd) worms his way into the life of his patient, Martin “Marty” Markowitz (Ferrell). What initially appears like a genuine desire to help soon becomes something more sinister as the pair’s relationship continues to deepen. “I don’t trust him,” says Marty’s hard-headed sister Phyllis (Hahn).

The Shrink Next Door is inspired by true events and traces the decades-long manipulation and exploitation of Dr. Herschkopf and his longtime patient Marty. The series is based on the Wondery and Bloomberg Media podcast of the same name and is directed by Michael Showalter (The Big Sick) and Jesse Peretz (GLOW). Emmy and Golden Globe winner Georgia Pritchett (Succession) wrote the script for the series.

“Marty and Ike need each other in this weird way,” Showalter previously told TV Guide Magazine. In preparation for the series, Showalter, along with Rudd and Ferrell, spent time with the real Markowitz in New York’s Hamptons. “The show is funny, but it’s also about people who are struggling and have a lot of pain — including Ike — and deal with it in different ways.”

In addition to starring, Ferrell and Rudd also serve as executive producers on the project. Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum and Brittney Segal will executive produce for Gloria Sanchez Productions. Pritchett also executive produces in addition to writing, while Showalter executive produces alongside Jordana Mollick on behalf of Semi-Formal Productions.

The Shrink Next Door, Limited Series Premiere, Friday, November 12, Apple TV+