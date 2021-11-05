Welcome back to Grey’s Anatomy — but not Grey Sloan — Dr. Tom Koracick (Greg Germann)! (That’s probably for the best, given his past drama with Kim Raver’s Dr. Teddy Altman and Kevin McKidd’s Dr. Owen Hunt.)

The neurosurgeon left the ABC medical drama in Season 17, following Dr. Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) to the Catherine Fox Foundation in Boston, but he’s back on screens in the November 11 episode, as part of the Minnesota storyline. This season sees Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and Dr. Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) splitting time between there and Seattle as they work with Dr. David Hamilton (Peter Gallagher) and Dr. Kai Bartley (E.R. Fightmaster) to try to cure Parkinson’s.

And it seems, as seen in the sneak peek from the next episode, “Bottle Up and Explode,” part of their work involves the use of gel brains? David has two important questions: How many do they have, and how much do they cost?

“Oh, there’s plenty,” Koracick interjects from the doorway. “And think of it is a contribution for science.” It sounds like Meredith invited him … which David may not have known. Watch the clip below for more.

Nothing like an unexpected arrival 😏 Koracick is BACK on #GreysAnatomy next Thursday! pic.twitter.com/DFPpNOhjhs — Grey’s Anatomy (@GreysABC) November 5, 2021

In addition to Koracick popping up as the familiar face helping Meredith and Amelia with their study as teased in the episode’s logline, this next episode sees the doctors back in Seattle springing into action after an explosion. The incoming trauma to Grey Sloan hits close to home, and Hunt experiences PTSD after hearing the explosion. His sister, Megan (Abigail Spencer), enlists help from Dr. Winston Ndugu (Anthony Hill) and Dr. Cormac Hayes (Richard Flood) in confidence.

Grey’s Anatomy, Thursdays, 9/8c, ABC