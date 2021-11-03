‘Harlem’: Amazon Unveils First Trailer for Tracy Oliver’s New Comedy (VIDEO)

The first trailer for Tracy Oliver‘s latest comedy, Harlem, has officially arrived and is delivering a peek into the single-camera series set to premiere Friday, December 3.

Debuting with all 10 episodes, Season 1 of this Amazon original series created, written, and executive produced by Oliver follows a group of stylish and ambitious best girlfriends living in Harlem. The area of New York City is a mecca of Black culture in America, and these women are at the center of it all.

Camille (Megan Good) is an anthropology professor at Columbia with extensive knowledge of dating norms but has a hard time managing her own love life. Meanwhile, Tye (Jerrie Johnson) is a queer dating-app creator who carefully distances herself from romantic partners and vulnerability.

Quinn (Grace Byers) is a hopeless romantic and trust-fund fashion designer who is struggling to keep her business afloat, and Angie (Shoniqua Shandai) is a confident singer and actress who lives rent-free with Quinn. Leveling up from their twenties, the women move into the next phase of their lives including careers, relationships, and big-city dreams.

As teased in the trailer, below, the series features Good, Byers, Shandai, and Johnson among others, including Tyler Lepley as Ian, and recurring guest stars such as Whoopi Goldberg, Jasmine Guy, Andrea Martin, Robert Ri’chard, Juani Feliz, Kate Rockwell, and Sullivan Jones.

Along with Oliver, the series is executive produced by Amy Poehler, Kim Lessing, Dave Becky, Pharrell Williams, and Mimi Valdés. Get a first look at the fun in the trailer, and don’t miss Harlem when it arrives on Amazon later this year.

Harlem, Series Premiere, Friday, December 3, Amazon Prime Video