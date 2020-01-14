Amazon Studios Announces Cast for Untitled Tracy Oliver Project

Tracy Oliver is bringing comedy to Prime Video.

Amazon Studios announced Tuesday that Meagan Good, Grace Byers, Jerrie Johnson, and Shoniqua Shandai will star in the half-hour comedy Untitled Tracy Oliver Project. Malcolm D. Lee, who worked with Oliver on Girls Trip, will direct the first two episodes.

The series follows "the lives of four black women — friends from their college days at NYU — as they navigate sex, relationships and chasing their dreams."

Good stars as the "stylish, sunny" Camille, whose "extensive knowledge about the dating and mating norms of many cultures" as the professor of the anthropology course "Sex and Love" at Columbia University doesn't necessarily help with her own dating choices.

Byers' Quinn is described as "optimistic, creative, and romantic." The fashion designer is a trust fund kid whose life is paid for by her parents.

Shandai's Angie is "a smart, filter-free party, aspiring singer, who never met an impulse she did not follow." She lives rent-free with Quinn.

And Johnson's Tye is "an alpha, fierce, queer successful app developer who prefers keeping vulnerability and feelings at arm's length, causing her to date women who are not always her intellectual equal."

Oliver serves as creator, writer, and executive producer. Amy Poehler, Dave Becky, Kim Lessing, and Pharrell Williams and Mimi Valdés from I am OTHER are also executive producers. The series is produced by Amazon Studios and Universal Television, in association with Paper Kite Productions.