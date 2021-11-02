‘Good Omens’: Amazon Unveils First Look at Aziraphale & Crowley in Season 2

Production on the highly anticipated second season of Amazon‘s original series Good Omens has officially begun in Scotland. And we’ve got a first look at stars Michael Sheen and David Tennant reprising their roles as angel Aziraphale and demon Crowley.

A premiere date for the season has yet to be announced, but the streamer is unveiling a few new images along with casting news for its latest ensemble. Originally based on Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman‘s best-selling novel, the new season will explore the storylines beyond the original source material to shine a spotlight on the uncanny friendship between Aziraphale and Crowley.

Both on Earth since The Beginning and with the Apocalypse bypassed, Aziraphale and Crowley begin settling back into their lives until an unexpected messenger presents them with a surprising mystery. Of the first looks unveiled to fans, Amazon shared one episodic still along with a behind-the-scenes set photo of Sheen and Tennant in character.

Together, they’ll be supported by returning cast members Paul Adeyefa, Michael McKean, Gloria Obianyo, Miranda Richardson, Reece Shearsmith, and Nina Sosanya who will play yet-to-be-revealed characters.

“I am so happy to be back here on the streets of Soho, watching, every day, the glorious performances of Michael Sheen and David Tennant,” said Neil Gaiman in a statement. “I miss having Terry Pratchett’s genius, but it does feel like we are still all walking around inside his head. It’s been an absolute pleasure to have the brilliant John Finnemore co-write this season’s story shenanigans with me, and to work with director and my co-showrunner Douglas Mackinnon as he steers the ship, along with our astonishing crew, who have returned to do it again.”

Gaiman serves as executive producer and co-showruns with fellow executive producer Douglas Mackinnon who also returns to direct. Meanwhile, Finnemore serves as co-writer and executive producer with Gaiman. Other executive producers include Rob Wilkins and Josh Cole.

“In this season we get to have new adventures with old friends, to solve some extremely mysterious mysteries, and we encounter some entirely new humans (living, dead, and otherwise), angels, and demons,” Gaiman further teased in his statement. “We were lucky in the first season to have so many outstanding actors taking part, so I took pleasure in inviting people back, wherever we could, some in the roles they played originally, some in new parts written just for them.”

