Harlem Season 2 is proof that if streamers let their comedies grow, things only get better. The Prime Video comedy released its first two episodes of the second season on Friday, February 3, bringing Meagan Good (Camille), Jerrie Johnson (Tye), Grace Byers (Quinn), and Shoniqua Shandai (Angie) back in a collection of episodes that has a stronger grip on its already witty comedy.

From Girls Trip writer Tracy Oliver and executive producers Amy Poehler and Pharrell Williams, Harlem Season 2 continues the journey with four stylish and ambitious best girlfriends in Harlem NYC, the mecca of Black culture in America.

“After blowing up her career and disrupting her love life, Camille has to figure out how to put the pieces back together,” Prime Video teases of the new season. “Tye (Jerrie Johnson) considers her future; Quinn (Grace Byers) goes on a journey of self-discovery; and Angie’s (Shoniqua Shandai) career takes a promising turn. Together, they level up into the next phase of their careers, relationships, and big city dreams.”

Harlem produced by Amazon Studios and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Paper Kite Productions. In addition to creator, writer, and executive producer Tracy Oliver, Paper Kite’s Amy Poehler and Kim Lessing serve as executive producers, alongside 3 Arts’ Dave Becky, Britt Matt, Scott King, Linda Mendoza, and 13-time Grammy Award winner Pharrell and Mimi Valdés from i am OTHER.

If you haven't been tuning into Harlem already, here's five reasons why you should.

