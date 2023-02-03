5 Reasons You Should Be Watching ‘Harlem’ Season 2 on Prime Video

Shoniqua Shandai (Angie), Grace Byers (Quinn), Meagan Good (Camille) & Jerrie Johnson (Tye) in 'Harlem' Season 2
Emily V Aragones/Prime Video

Harlem

Harlem Season 2 is proof that if streamers let their comedies grow, things only get better. The Prime Video comedy released its first two episodes of the second season on Friday, February 3, bringing Meagan Good (Camille), Jerrie Johnson (Tye), Grace Byers (Quinn), and Shoniqua Shandai (Angie) back in a collection of episodes that has a stronger grip on its already witty comedy.

From Girls Trip writer Tracy Oliver and executive producers Amy Poehler and Pharrell Williams, Harlem Season 2 continues the journey with four stylish and ambitious best girlfriends in Harlem NYC, the mecca of Black culture in America.

“After blowing up her career and disrupting her love life, Camille has to figure out how to put the pieces back together,” Prime Video teases of the new season. “Tye (Jerrie Johnson) considers her future; Quinn (Grace Byers) goes on a journey of self-discovery; and Angie’s (Shoniqua Shandai) career takes a promising turn. Together, they level up into the next phase of their careers, relationships, and big city dreams.”

Harlem produced by Amazon Studios and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Paper Kite Productions. In addition to creator, writer, and executive producer Tracy Oliver, Paper Kite’s Amy Poehler and Kim Lessing serve as executive producers, alongside 3 Arts’ Dave Becky, Britt Matt, Scott King, Linda Mendoza, and 13-time Grammy Award winner Pharrell and Mimi Valdés from i am OTHER.

If you haven’t been tuning into Harlem already, here’s five reasons why you should.

Harlem, Fridays, Prime Video

Meagan Good, Shoniqua Shandai, Grace Byers & Jerrie Johnson in 'Harlem' Season 2
Emily V Aragones/Prime Video

1. The Core Foursome is Strong

Like Sex and the City and Insecure, the four main women are at their best when all together. Good, Byers, Shandai, and Johnson are in their groove even more in Season 2, and the writing gives the 30-something characters a good balance of ribbing and supporting each other.

Meagan Good in 'Harlem' Season 2
Emily V Aragones/Prime Video

2. Its Smart Critique of Love & Pop Culture

Season 2 picks up right where Camille left off, and that’s kissing her ex, Ian (Tyler Lepley), the night before his wedding day and quitting her job while drunk the same night. And with all of the other relationship drama in each of the star’s lives, Harlem is driven by a smart look at the careers, love lives, and friendships of Black women in New York City.

Jerrie Johnson (L) & Grace Byers (R) in 'Harlem' Season 2
Emily V Aragones/Prime Video

3. The Black Queer Representation

With Byers’ Quinn now exploring her sexuality more in Season 2, viewers get to see different points of the queer experience spectrum. Wealthy tech executive Tye is navigating her struggle to connect, while also battling her surprise husband (Kadeem Ali Harris) in a messy divorce. And Quinn is navigating her first romance with another woman. As Quinn says in the Season 2 premiere, she could stand to be a little more sexually brave like Tye, and Tye would do well to be more emotionally open like Quinn.

Shoniqua Shandai in 'Harlem' Season 2
Emily V Aragones/Prime Video

4. You'll Be Laughing Immediately

All of the stars hold their own with Harlem‘s witty humor, but Shandai takes the cake as Angie. After ruining a staged production of Jordan Peele‘s Get Out (Harlem knows satire — stay tuned for its Hallmark spoofs), she’s trying to turn her luck around with a slew of new men. Shandai is too funny to miss.

Whoopi Goldberg in 'Harlem' Season 2
Prime Video

5. The Guest Stars!

On top of its captivating main cast, Harlem boasts returning guest stars like Whoopi Goldberg as Camille’s deadpan boss and Jasmine Guy as Quinn’s intimidating mother.

Joining as guest stars in Season 2 are Sherri Shepherd and Lil Rel Howery as Angie’s mom and brother, Countess Vaughn as herself, Rick Fox as Quinn’s father, and more.

Are you watching yet?

