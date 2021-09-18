Emmys 2021: RuPaul Breaks a Record & More Notable Wins

As happens with every Emmys, the night was filled with surprises and snubs, and sometimes historic wins.

For example, in 2021, Pose‘s Mj Rodriguez had the opportunity to become the first transgender performer to win the lead actress category and Bowen Yang the first Saturday Night Live featured player to win Emmys. Did they walk away with statues? Were there any sweeps (as Schitt’s Creek did in 2020)? Read on for all the historic and shocking wins, as well as shows that walked away with multiple victories.

RuPaul Breaks the Record for Most Emmy Wins by a Person of Color

With a win for Outstanding Competition Program for RuPaul’s Drag Race, the host and producer, with 11, now has the most Emmys wins by a person of color. “Thanks to all of our lovely children on our show from around the world. They are so gracious to tell their stories of courage and how to navigate this difficult life, even more difficult today,” RuPaul said in his acceptance speech. “This is for you, and for you kids out there watching, you have a tribe that is waiting for you.”

Tobias Menzies Beats Michael K. Williams

Surprisingly, Michael K. Williams did not get a posthumous Emmy for his work in Lovecraft Country as The Crown‘s Tobias Menzies took home the statue for Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

Ted Lasso Wins All Possible Major Comedy Categories

While the Apple TV+ comedy was not nominated for Lead Actress, it was and did win for Supporting Actress (Hannah Waddingham), Supporting Actor (Brett Goldstein), Lead Actor (Jason Sudeikis), and Comedy Series.

The Crown Sweeps the Major Drama Categories

The Netflix drama took home Emmys for all the major drama categories: Lead Actress (Olivia Colman), Lead Actor (Josh O’Connor), Supporting Actress (Gillian Anderson), Supporting Actor (Menzies), and Drama Series. It also won Emmys for writing and directing.

Mare of Easttown Wins All Possible Major Limited Series Acting Categories

The HBO limited series was not nominated for Lead Actor. But it did win for Lead Actress (Kate Winslet), Supporting Actress (Julianne Nicholson), and Supporting Actor (Evan Peters).

Women Sweep Drama & Comedy Directing Categories

In a first for the award show, women took home directing Emmys for both drama (The Crown‘s Jessica Hobbs for “War”) and comedy (Hacks‘ Lucia Aniello for “There Is No Line (Pilot)”).