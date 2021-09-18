Emmys 2021: The Complete Winners List (UPDATING LIVE)

This year has brought its ups and downs, but we’ve always been able to count on some great television, both on streaming and broadcast — though mostly streaming, if you go by the Television Academy’s picks. And speaking of that, it’s officially TV’s biggest night, and the 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards are about to begin!

Taking the reins for the Sunday, September 19 ceremony is The Neighborhood‘s Cedric the Entertainer, who will help honor the best of the small-screen from the last year. On the topic of streamers, HBO Max is leading the pack with 130 total nominees, thanks to shows like Hacks and Mare of Easttown, with Netflix close behind with 129 nominations for shows like Bridgerton and The Crown.

But who will actually go home with a statue? And will we see history thanks to nominees like Mj Rodriguez (Pose) and Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)? Will the late Michael K. Williams earn a posthumous Emmy? Stay tuned to find out and follow along with us as we update the winners live. All of the nominees in the top categories are listed below (including some who have already won big at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards), and as awards are given, we will note who won. Stay tuned!

Outstanding Variety/Talk Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Conan

Outstanding Competition Program

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Voice

Nailed It

Top Chef

The Amazing Race

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant, Shrill

Jean Smart, Hacks

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Allison Janney, Mom

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

William H. Macy, Shameless

Kenan Thompson, Kenan

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Outstanding Comedy Series

Ted Lasso

Hacks

The Flight Attendant

The Kominsky Method

Pen15

Black-ish

Emily in Paris

Cobra Kai

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Outstanding Limited Series

Mare of Easttown

WandaVision

The Queen’s Gambit

I May Destroy You

The Underground Railroad

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Billy Porter, Pose

Rege-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Sterling K. Brown, This is Us

Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Outstanding Drama Series

This Is Us

The Crown

Bridgerton

The Handmaid’s Tale

Lovecraft Country

The Boys

Pose

The Mandalorian

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen’s Gambit

Anthony Ramos, Hamilton

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

Jonathan Groff, Hamilton

Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown

Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit

Renee Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton

Phillipa Soo, Hamilton

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks

Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Michael Kenneth Williams, Lovecraft Country

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

John Lithgow, Perry Mason

O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale

Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale

Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Emerald Fennell, The Crown

Outstanding Variety/Sketch Series

Saturday Night Live

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Outstanding Television Movie

Sylvie’s Love

Uncle Frank

Oslo

Robin Roberts Presents: Raising Mahalia

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square — WINNER

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country — WINNER

Charles Dance, The Crown

Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian

Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Sophie Okonedo, Ratched

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

Claire Foy, The Crown — WINNER

McKenna Grace, The Handmaid’s Tale

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Dan Levy, Saturday Night Live

Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live — WINNER

Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method

Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday Night Live

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live — WINNER

Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live

Jane Adams, Hacks

Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Bernadette Peters, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Reality Show Host

RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race — WINNER

Nicole Byer, Nailed It

Fab Five, Queer Eye

Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, Kevin O’Leary, Shark Tank

Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio, and Gail Simmons, Top Chef