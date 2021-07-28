The 2021 People’s Choice Awards Will Also Air on NBC for the First Time

NBC will have an awards show next season (though it’s not airing the Golden Globes).

For the first time, the two-hour 2021 People’s Choice Awards will air simultaneously on E! (for the fourth consecutive year) and NBC on Tuesday, December 7 at 9/8c, from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

“The People’s Choice Awards has always been about the fans, and this show quickly became a must-watch for audiences around the world on E!,” Frances Berwick, Chairman, Entertainment Networks, NBCUniversal Television & Streaming, said in a statement. “With our new structure, we now have the opportunity to extend that experience to NBC, bringing together the power of our portfolio to celebrate everyone’s favorite shows, artists and stars with our biggest broadcast yet.”

The fan-driven awards show celebrates the best in movies, TV, and music from the past year. For 2021, there will be 44 categories for fans to vote in, including top movie, TV show, album, and social star. Den of Thieves’ Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager, and Barb Bialkowski are returning to produce the telecast.

The 2020 show, hosted by Demi Lovato, trended worldwide and was ranked as the #1 most social telecast of the night across TV. The winners then included Grey’s Anatomy, Riverdale, This Is Us, Wynonna Earp, and Outer Banks. Plus, Jennifer Lopez was the recipient of the People’s Icon of 2020 Award, Tracee Ellis Ross the Fashion Icon of 2020 Award, and Tyler Perry the People’s Champion of 2020 Award.

2021 People’s Choice Awards, Tuesday, December 7, 9/8c, NBC & E!