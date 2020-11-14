E! People's Choice Awards 2020: The Full List of TV Winners

E! People's Choice Awards 2020 took place in Los Angeles, hosted by Demi Lovato. Jennifer Lopez, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Tyler Perry were among the evening's special honorees, with Lopez taking home the People's Icon of 2020 Award, Ross the Fashion Icon of 2020 Award, and Perry the People's Champion of 2020 Award.

Below is the full list of TV winners. Look to see if your choices won!

The Show of 2020

Grey's Anatomy — WINNER

Never Have I Ever

Outer Banks

The Bachelor

The Masked Singer

The Last Dance

This Is Us

Tiger King

The Drama Show of 2020

Grey's Anatomy

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Outer Banks

Ozark

Power

Riverdale — WINNER

The Walking Dead

This Is Us

The Comedy Show of 2020

Dead To Me

Grown-ish

Insecure

Modern Family

Never Have I Ever — WINNER

Saturday Night Live

Schitt's Creek

The Good Place

The Reality Show of 2020

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Keeping Up with the Kardashians — WINNER

Love & Hip Hop: New York

Love is Blind

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Below Deck Mediterranean

Queer Eye

The Competition Show of 2020

American Idol

America's Got Talent

Top Chef

RuPaul's Drag Race

The Bachelor

The Challenge: Total Madness

The Masked Singer

The Voice — WINNER

The Male TV Star of 2020

Chase Stokes Outer Banks

Cole Sprouse Riverdale — WINNER

Dan Levy Schitt's Creek

Jason Bateman Ozark

Jesse Williams Grey's Anatomy

Norman Reedus The Walking Dead

Sterling Brown This Is Us

Steve Carell Space Force

The Female TV Star of 2020

Christina Applegate Dead To Me

Danai Gurira The Walking Dead

Ellen Pompeo Grey's Anatomy — WINNER

Lili Reinhart Riverdale

Mandy Moore This Is Us

Mariska Hargitay Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Sandra Oh Killing Eve

Sofia Vergara Modern Family

The Drama TV Star of 2020

Cole Sprouse Riverdale

Chase Stokes Outer Banks

Danai Gurira The Walking Dead

Ellen Pompeo Grey's Anatomy

Mandy Moore This Is Us — WINNER

Mariska Hargitay Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Sandra Oh Killing Eve

Sterling Brown This Is Us

The Comedy TV Star of 2020

Christina Applegate Dead To Me

Dan Levy Schitt's Creek

Issa Rae Insecure

Jameela Jamil The Good Place

Kate McKinnon Saturday Night Live

Kristen Bell The Good Place

Sofia Vergara Modern Family — WINNER

Yara Shahidi Grown-ish

The Daytime Talk Show of 2020

Good Morning America

Live With Kelly & Ryan

Red Table Talk

The Ellen DeGeneres Show — WINNER

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The View

The Wendy Williams Show

Today

The Nighttime Talk Show of 2020

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon — WINNER

The Competition Contestant of 2020

Gigi Goode RuPaul's Drag Race — WINNER

Hannah Ann Sluss The Bachelor

Jaida Essence Hall RuPaul's Drag Race

Samantha Diaz (Just Sam) American Idol

Madison Prewett The Bachelor

Kandi Burruss The Masked Singer

Rob Gronkowski The Masked Singer

Sammie Cimarelli The Circle

The Reality Star of 2020

Antoni Porowski Queer Eye

Darcey & Stacey Silva Darcey & Stacey

Jonathan Van Ness Queer Eye

Kandi Burruss The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Kim Kardashian West Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Khloe Kardashian Keeping Up with the Kardashians — WINNER

Lisa Rinna The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Porsha Williams The Real Housewives of Atlanta

The Bingeworthy Show of 2020

Cheer

Love Is Blind

Never Have I Ever

Normal People

Outer Banks — WINNER

Ozark

Schitt's Creek

Tiger King

The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2020

DC's Legends of Tomorrow

Legacies

Locke & Key

Supergirl

Supernatural

Wynonna Earp — WINNER

The Flash

The Umbrella Academy