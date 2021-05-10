Golden Globes Dropped From NBC’s 2022 Schedule Amid HFPA Controversy

NBC will forgo airing the annual Golden Globe Awards in 2022 following the continued controversy surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).

The organization behind the awards ceremony has been criticized for its lack of diversity among members as well as other ethical inconsistencies. The annual event usually airs on NBC but could go without a TV home in 2022.

In a statement released to The Hollywood Reporter by NBC, the network stated, “We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes.”

But there is hope for the event the following year as the statement continued, “Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”

The HFPA recently announced plans for several reforms within its organization, but they’ve since been dismissed by Time’s Up as a way to placate agitated onlookers. Since the announcement for reforms, several studios and individuals have distanced themselves from the HFPA.

Netflix announced it would stop all future activity with the HFPA with Amazon Studios and WarnerMedia following not far behind. Much of this controversy stems from a report earlier this year by the Los Angeles Times, which revealed that among the HFPA’s organization, there were no Black journalists among its 87 members.

Among the reforms introduced by the HFPA included adding at least 20 new members in 2021, focusing on recruiting Black members in particular. Their goal is to increase membership by 50 percent in the next 18 months as they plan to loosen eligibility requirements as well. Stay tuned as the situation continues to unfold.