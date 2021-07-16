A Very Musical Friday (‘Schmigadoon!’, ‘McCartney 1-2-3,’ PBS’ ‘Icon’), ‘Fear Street’ and ‘Lisey’s Story’ Finales, Profiling Naomi Osaka, New ‘Space Jam’ on HBO Max

Music is in the air, with Apple’s launch of the giddy movie-musical spoof Schmigadoon! and a more serious study of contemporary music in Hulu’s McCartney 3-2-1 and PBS’ Icon: Music Through the Lens about rock photography. Fantasy/horror fans reach the end of the road in the finales of Netflix’s Fear Street trilogy and Apple’s adaptation of Stephen King’s Lisey’s Story. Netflix profiles tennis star Naomi Osaka in a three-part docuseries. Another potential hit movie has a day-and-date streaming premiere with Space Jam: New Legacy on HBO Max and in theaters.

Apple TV+

Schmigadoon!

Series Premiere

For some, stumbling into a world that acts like an old-fashioned movie musical would be a dream. For others, a nightmare. In this giddy spoof, Saturday Night Live’s Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key play a couple on the outs who are trapped in a magically tuneful land, where the slyly subversive lyrics smartly deconstruct the classics, until they can discover (or rediscover) true love. The supporting cast is a Broadway who’s-who, including Tony winners Alan Cumming (the mayor), Kristin Chenoweth (the town scold) and Moulin Rouge!’s Aaron Tveit (a Carousel-worthy bad-boy carnival barker). It’s so much fun you’ll wish all six episodes were available for bingeing. The first two drop Friday, with the rest premiering on a weekly basis. (See the full review.)

HULU

McCartney 3, 2, 1

Series Premiere

We love Paul, yeah-yeah-yeah. The legendary Beatle sits and discusses his career, music and influences with renowned producer Rick Rubin, who uses master tapes from Abbey Road Studios to help guide this deep-dive interview over six episodes. The revelations and insights will delight any Beatles fan and those who followed Sir Paul McCartney through his career with Wings and solo recordings.

PBS

Icon: Music Through the Lens

Series Premiere 9/8c

Would rock stars be as iconic if not for the photographs and album and magazine covers that illuminated their fame? This fascinating six-part history of rock photography looks at these images through the eyes of the photographers themselves, as well as musicians including Ziggy Marley, Alice Cooper, Julian Lennon, Metallica’s Lars Ulrich and more. The opening episode, “On Camera,” explores how a frozen moment in time can define a musician’s persona for posterity.

Getty Images

Naomi Osaka

Series Premiere

In a short time, tennis champion Naomi Osaka has become one of sports’ most visible, popular, well-paid and outspoken stars. She makes news even when she chooses not to play, as she did recently when she withdrew from the French Open for mental-health reasons and declined to appear at Wimbledon. A three-part docuseries follows Osaka over two high-profile years, including her social activism during last year’s U.S. Open, a visit to Haiti to explore her roots and the impact of her mentor Kobe Bryant’s tragic death. The special also depicts her demanding training and travel schedule, and the pressures of public life that led to this year’s professional pause.

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Movie Premiere

LeBron James inherits Michael Jordan’s mantle as the basketball icon worthy of mixing it up with Bugs Bunny and the rest of his Looney Tunes Squad in a sequel to the 1996 hit comedy. Animation and sports action collide in a crowd-pleaser that will be available to stream for a limited time while also showing on the big screen in movie theaters.

NETFLIX

Fear Street Part Three: 1666

Movie Premiere

In the conclusion to the horror trilogy based on R.L. Stine’s books, the teens realize the only way they can end Shadyside’s curse is by going back to the beginning. Which means flashing back some 350 years to the origins of Sarah Fier’s bloody curse.

More horror and fantasy:

Lisey’s Story (streaming on Apple TV+): In the finale penned by Stephen King from his own novel, Lisey (Julianne Moore) confronts her dangerous nemesis Dooley (Dane DeHaan) and discovers one last fantastical gift from her late husband, Scott (Clive Owen).

SurrealEstate (10/9c, Syfy): Would a monster under the bed be a deal-breaker for closing on a haunted house? A tongue-in-cheek horror series stars Wynonna Earp’s Tim Rozon as realtor Luke Roman, who leads a team of ghost-chasing associates they tackle supernatural forces almost as dangerous to their listings as termites.

Inside Friday TV: