‘Behind the Attraction’ Trailer Teases Inside Secrets of Disney’s Biggest Rides (VIDEO)

After riding some of the iconic rides at Disneyland and Disney World like The Twilight Zone-inspired Tower of Terror or more contemporary attractions like the Star Wars-themed Galaxy’s Edge, do you ever think about the work that went into creating those rides before grabbing a churro? Probably not much but the new Disney+ series, Behind the Attraction, will change all of that.

The series, set to debut five episodes on July 21 (the remaining five will air at a later date) dissects some of the Disney park staples and newer attractions while revealing the inspirations, the complications, and the hurdles that the Disney Imagineers had to overcome before each ride could ever be open to the public. The 10-episode series from executive producers Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Brian Volk-Weiss will not only open your eyes and bring new respect for the many rides in the Disney parks but it will only make you want to head to whichever park you can get to as soon as possible.

Johnson debuted the trailer for the series on his social media channels on Tuesday and TV Insider has the exclusive first look at that trailer. Check out the preview above for a glimpse inside the first five episodes:

Jungle Cruise : Join a skipper for the story behind Jungle Cruise, and try to spot the backside of water! When Walt decided to create the original immersive attraction, he tasked Imagineers with building a river AND the mechanical animals to populate it.

: Join a skipper for the story behind Jungle Cruise, and try to spot the backside of water! When Walt decided to create the original immersive attraction, he tasked Imagineers with building a river AND the mechanical animals to populate it. Haunted Mansion : Welcome, foolish mortals, to the Haunted Mansion — enter if you dare! When Walt Disney developed the attraction, he didn’t specify if it should be funny or scary, and so it became a perfect blend of both.

: Welcome, foolish mortals, to the Haunted Mansion — enter if you dare! When Walt Disney developed the attraction, he didn’t specify if it should be funny or scary, and so it became a perfect blend of both. Star Tours : Lightspeed to Endor! A long time ago…Disney created Star Tours, a thrilling simulator attraction that takes guests to a galaxy far, far away. It inspired Imagineers to build a whole new land — Star Wars : Galaxy’s Edge.

: Lightspeed to Endor! A long time ago…Disney created Star Tours, a thrilling simulator attraction that takes guests to a galaxy far, far away. It inspired Imagineers to build a whole new land — : Galaxy’s Edge. The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror : Discover the ups (and downs!) of creating this gravity-defying attraction set in the eerie world of Rod Serling’s renowned The Twilight Zone television series. Then hold on tight as Imagineers reimagine the Disney California Adventure Park version as Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!

: Discover the ups (and downs!) of creating this gravity-defying attraction set in the eerie world of Rod Serling’s renowned The Twilight Zone television series. Then hold on tight as Imagineers reimagine the Disney California Adventure Park version as Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! Space Mountain: You’re about to hear the story of Space Mountain in T-minus 5, 4, 3, 2, 1…launch! Walt’s vision of an attraction that simulates space travel was a design challenge Imagineer John Hench tackled head-on, creating a signature structure in Disney Parks around the world.

Behind the Attraction, Series Premiere, Wednesday, July 21, Disney+