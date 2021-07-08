Paul McCartney Discusses Career with Rick Rubin in Hulu Docuseries Trailer (VIDEO)

Paul McCartney delves into some of his classic Beatles and solo records with producer Rick Rubin in the new trailer for Hulu’s six-part docuseries, McCartney 3,2,1.

In the series, which premieres on July 16, the legendary artist sits down with superproducer Rubin for an intimate, in-depth conversation about his 60-plus year career, including his influential work with the Beatles, founding the 70s rock band Wings, and his long and varied work as a solo artist.

The trailer (watch below) shows McCartney and Rubin in a recording studio listening to iconic songs such as “Come Together,” “All My Loving,” “And I Love Her,” “With a Little Help From My Friends” and “Maybe I’m Amazed.” There is also a rare alternate take of “Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds” in which McCartney messes up a high note. “This is why we don’t go into tapes,” the singer jokes.

There is also a moment where Rubin recites a note written by John Lennon, which McCartney had never heard. “Paul is one of the most innovative bass players that ever played bass, and the stuff that’s going on now is ripped off from his Beatle period,” the note reads. “He’s a great, great musician.” McCartney jokingly responds, “Did I write that?”

McCartney 3,2,1 is directed by Emmy winner Zachary Heinzerling and executive produced by McCartney, Rubin, Scott Rodger, Peter Berg, Matthew Goldberg, Brandon Carroll, Jeff Pollack, Frank Marshall and Ryan Suffern, with Leila Mattimore on board as co-executive producer.

“Never before have fans had the opportunity to hear Paul McCartney share, in such expansive, celebratory detail, the experience of creating his life’s work — more than 50 years of culture-defining music,” said Craig Erwich, president Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment. “To be an observer as Paul and Rick Rubin deconstruct how some of the biggest hits in music history came to be is truly enlightening.”

McCartney 3,2,1, premieres July 16, Hulu