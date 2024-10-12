9 Actors Who Played Supervillain Lex Luthor on Screen, Ranked

Dan Clarendon
Comments
Michael Cudlitz as Lex Luthor in 'Superman & Lois,' Michael Rosenbaum as Lex Luthor in 'Smallville,' and Gene Hackman as Lex Luthor in 'Superman'
Shane Harvey/The CW, The CW/Courtesy: Everett Collection, Warner Bros./Courtesy: Everett Collection

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s… a superhero often upstaged by his arch-nemesis! Yes, Clark Kent a.k.a. Superman is the pride of Metropolis, but if he’s the Man of Steel on screen, then Lex Luthor is the Man of Scene-Stealing.

Michael Cudlitz is the latest actor to take on the role of Lex, playing the part in The CW’s Superman & Lois. And he’s a series regular for the show’s fourth and final season, airing Mondays at 8/7c.

Cudlitz is one of our favorite Lexes, but he’s not number one. Check out the photo gallery below to see which Lex leads our lineup.

Superman & Lois, Mondays, 8/7c, The CW

Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor in 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice'
Clay Enos/Warner Bros./Courtesy: Everett Collection

9. Jesse Eisenberg, DC Extended Universe

Eisenberg gave his take on the character in the 2016 film Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, 2017’s Justice League, and 2021’s Zack Snyder’s Justice League. But as Lex turns from billionaire to bad guy, Eisenberg’s tics and jitteriness turn from endearing to annoying. A little less Lex-presso for this guy.

Jon Cryer as Lex Luthor and Andrea Brooks as Eve Teschmacher in 'Supergirl'
Colin Bentley/The CW/Courtesy: Everett Collection

8. Jon Cryer, Arrowverse

This “narcissist sociopath, evil genius … douchebag,” in the words of Ryan Choi (Osric Chau), was certainly a threat to the Arrowverse and its infinite Earths. But Cryer — who played Lex’s nephew Lenny Luthor in Superman IV — didn’t disappear into the part, perhaps because he was a recognizable sitcom star at that point of his career.

Kevin Spacey as Lex Luthor in 'Superman Returns'
Warner Bros./Courtesy: Everett Collection

7. Kevin Spacey, Superman Returns

Before his career was derailed by multiple allegations of sexual assault and harassment, Spacey played Lex in Superman’s 2006 return to the big screen. That film continued the storyline of Superman and Superman II, and though Spacey is good at playing bad, his Lex paled in comparison to Gene Hackman’s.

John Shea as Lex Luthor in 'Lois & Clark: The Adventures of Superman'
Warner Bros. Television/ Everett Collection.

6. John Shea, Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman

As the big bad of Lois & Clark’s first season, Shea’s Lex was debonair, charming, and erudite… and more than a little smarmy. Though Shea sold the character’s upstanding persona, Superman (Dean Cain) didn’t need X-ray vision to know Lex wasn’t the legitimate Metropolis businessman he claimed to be.

Clancy Brown, Lex Luthor in 'Justice League Unlimited'
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for IMDb, Warner Bros. Animation

5. Clancy Brown, DC Animated Universe

Brown has played many TV villains, but he’s been playing Lex in DC Animated Universe projects since 1996, including Superman: The Animated Series, Justice League, and Justice League Unlimited. Though only heard and never seen, Brown put his mark on the character — you can hear the snarl in his voice.

Michael Cudlitz as Lex Luthor in 'Superman & Lois'
Shane Harvey/The CW

4. Michael Cudlitz, Superman & Lois

Of all the Lexes on screen, none has seemed as physically intimidating as Cudlitz’s version of the character, who emerged from prison with a shaved head and an axe to grind against Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch). Pair that physicality with a hair-trigger temper, and you have a Lex not to be reckoned with.

Titus Welliver as Lex Luthor in 'Titans'
HBO Max/Courtesy: Everett Collection

3. Titus Welliver, Titans

In this live-action series based on the Teen Titans supergroup of comic-book fame, Welliver didn’t chew scenery like some of the other Lex Luthor portrayers on this list. Instead, he played the character as cool, calm, and collected… and that restraint made the bald baddie all the more menacing.

Gene Hackman as Lex Luthor in 'Superman'
Warner Bros./Courtesy: Everett Collection

2. Gene Hackman, Superman films

In the Superman films starring Christopher Reeve, Hackman wigged out as a toupéed Lex who heralds himself as “the greatest criminal mind of our time.” The character was a classic supervillain — the ego, the underground lair, the bumbling assistant — and Hackman hammed it up accordingly.

Michael Rosenbaum as Lex Luthor in 'Smallville'
The CW/Courtesy: Everett Collection

1. Michael Rosenbaum, Smallville

As Smallville depicted Superman’s ascent to superhero status, it also tracked Lex’s descent into villainy, with Rosenbaum playing the character as a tragic figure. This was a Lex wounded by his father’s neglect and all too curious about best friend and brother figure Clark Kent (Tom Welling), and Rosenbaum almost made him sympathetic.

Arrow

Arrowverse

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Batwoman (2019)

DC's Legends of Tomorrow

Justice League (2001)

Justice League (2017)

Justice League Unlimited

Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman

Smallville

Supergirl

Superman & Lois

Superman (1978)

Superman II

Superman IV: The Quest for Peace

Superman Returns

Superman: The Animated Series

The Flash (2014)

Titans (2018)

Zack Snyder's Justice League

Clancy Brown

Gene Hackman

Jesse Eisenberg

John Shea

Jon Cryer

Kevin Spacey

Michael Cudlitz

Michael Rosenbaum

Titus Welliver




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
1
‘Ghosts’ Hosts a Witch Trial in Season 4 Halloween Episode
Jeopardy! Matt Amodio 2021
2
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Clear Up One of Show’s Great Mysteries
The-Price-Is-Right-Bad-Advice
3
‘The Price Is Right’ Fans Blame Drew Carey for Player’s $500,000 Loss
Pat-Sajak-CWOF
4
Pat Sajak’s Final ‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’ Season Suddenly Pushed to Next Year
Holly Robinson Peete on 'The Talk' on Friday, October 11, 2024
5
‘The Talk’ OG Host Says It ‘Doesn’t Make Sense’ That Show Is Ending