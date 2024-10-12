It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s… a superhero often upstaged by his arch-nemesis! Yes, Clark Kent a.k.a. Superman is the pride of Metropolis, but if he’s the Man of Steel on screen, then Lex Luthor is the Man of Scene-Stealing.

Michael Cudlitz is the latest actor to take on the role of Lex, playing the part in The CW’s Superman & Lois. And he’s a series regular for the show’s fourth and final season, airing Mondays at 8/7c.

Cudlitz is one of our favorite Lexes, but he’s not number one. Check out the photo gallery below to see which Lex leads our lineup.

