9 Actors Who Played Supervillain Lex Luthor on Screen, Ranked
It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s… a superhero often upstaged by his arch-nemesis! Yes, Clark Kent a.k.a. Superman is the pride of Metropolis, but if he’s the Man of Steel on screen, then Lex Luthor is the Man of Scene-Stealing.
Michael Cudlitz is the latest actor to take on the role of Lex, playing the part in The CW’s Superman & Lois. And he’s a series regular for the show’s fourth and final season, airing Mondays at 8/7c.
Cudlitz is one of our favorite Lexes, but he’s not number one. Check out the photo gallery below to see which Lex leads our lineup.
Superman & Lois, Mondays, 8/7c, The CW
