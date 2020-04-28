Shows
Normal People
TV-14
8.5
Drama
Romance
Marianne and Connell come from different backgrounds but weave in and out of each other's lives.
Airs
on
Hulu
Where to stream by season:
1
Cast
Crew
Daisy Edgar-Jones
Marianne
Paul Mescal
Connell
Eliot Salt
Joanna
India Mullen
Peggy
Aislin McGuckin
Denise
Desmond Eastwood
Niall
Sarah Greene
Lorraine
Fionn O'Shea
Jamie
Leah McNamara
Rachel
Eanna Hardwicke
Rob
Sebastian de Souza
Gareth
Kwaku Fortune
Philip
Lenny Abrahamson
Director
Hettie MacDonald
Director
Alice Birch
Writer
Sally Rooney
Writer
Catherine Magee
Producer
Emma Norton
Executive Producer
News
August 26, 11:30 am
Emmys
'Normal People' Breakout Star Paul Mescal on His Emmy Nod & the Show's Impact
June 26, 7:40 pm
See 'Normal People's Marianne & Connell Meet 'Fleabag's Hot Priest for RTE's Comic Relief (VIDEO)
May 24, 12:00 pm
10 Moments From 'Normal People' That Broke Our Hearts
May 15, 10:30 am
'Normal People' Season 2? Daisy Edgar-Jones & Paul Mescal Weigh In (VIDEO)
April 29, 7:00 am
Worth Watching: 'Normal People,' a 'Mrs. America' Debate, 'Nature's Spies Are Back
April 28, 12:00 pm
Preview
The Stars of 'Normal People' on Hulu's 'Faithful' Adaptation of Marianne & Connell's Love Story
Video
May 15, 10:30 am
'Normal People' Season 2? Daisy Edgar-Jones & Paul Mescal Weigh In (VIDEO)