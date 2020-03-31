Hulu's 'Normal People' Receives Premiere Date, Releases New Trailer (VIDEO)

Hulu's adaptation of Sally Rooney's best-selling novel Normal People finally has a premiere date on the streaming platform. The 12-episode drama will exclusively debut Wednesday, April 29, on the service, as Rooney's character Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Connell (Paul Mescal) come to life.

Along with the premiere date, Hulu also released a new trailer for the title that previews the darker side of Marianne and Connell's connection, in comparison to a previously released teaser. The story follows their relationship from the end of their high school days in a small town west of Ireland through their university years at Trinity College.

Virtually an outcast among her peers, Marianne connects with Connell when he picks up his mother (played by Dublin Murders' Sarah Greene), who cleans her family's home. Determined to conceal their bond, they walk a fine line between public acquaintances and private lovers. When they attend college together, their social roles reverse as Marianne discovers a new world of various friendships, while Connell recedes into a shy shell.

The trailer offers an honest look into their complicated love story as Marianne recalls the beginning of their college years. "That's kind of a perfect time in my life, to be honest," Connell says as the pair reminisce.

What follows is a turbulent onslaught of emotions as they weave in and out of each others' lives. Normal People is directed by Lenny Abrahamson and Hettie McDonald, while Rooney, Alice Birch and Mark O'Rowe cowrote the 30-minute episodes. The series, which is a co-production with BBC, will debut Sunday, April 26, on BBC Three in the UK.

Check out the trailer below, and don't miss Normal People when it debuts this April on Hulu.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Normal People, Series Premiere, Wednesday, April 29, Hulu