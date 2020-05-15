Will 'Normal People' Get a Season 2? Daisy Edgar-Jones & Paul Mescal Share What They Know (VIDEO)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Has there been a season of dramatic television that has left you as shook as Hulu's Normal People?

Who knew a simple love story covering approximately five years in the lives of sharp-tongued but withdrawn Marianne Sheridan (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and shy but deep-feeling Connell Waldron (Paul Mescal) could be so complex, messy, heartfelt, swoon-worthy and, of course, heartbreaking? And those are just a few of the emotions that came out of the series, which has had the internet buzzing since it dropped on April 29.

Based on the novel of the same name by Sally Rooney, the series begins with Marianne and Connell attending secondary school with their whole lives ahead of them. Marianne comes from an affluent family while Connell is working class though a popular student with athletic prowess (his mother is the housekeeper for Marianne's family). The series follows them over the next five years as they separate and come back together, their relationship compelling and never easy.

After a quick binge of the series' 12 episodes, TV Insider grabbed some time with Edgar-Jones and Mescal to talk more about the characters, their take on some of the bigger points in the series (like Marianne's complicated relationship with her mother and brother) and, of course, whether we'll get a second season for more time with Marianne and Connell.

Watch the video above to find out the answer to that and much more.

Normal People, Season 1, Streaming Now, Hulu