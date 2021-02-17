Hulu Announces Cast for Sally Rooney’s ‘Conversations With Friends’

Normal People author Sally Rooney’s has another acclaimed book getting the Hulu treatment, Conversations with Friends, and the streamer has just unveiled its first round of casting.

Newcomer Alison Oliver is set to star with Sasha Lane, Joe Alwyn, and Jemima Kirke in the 12-episode series from Element Pictures.

The show focuses on Frances (Oliver), a sharp and cerebral 21-year-old college student who has a unique bond with her outspoken ex-girlfriend and best friend Bobbi (Lane). Pretty much inseparable, they perform spoken word poetry together around Dublin.

During a show they meet Melissa (Kirk), a writer who becomes fascinated with them. When Bobbi and Frances begin spending time with Melissa and her husband Nick (Joe Alwyn), things begin to unravel.

“Alison, Sasha, Joe, and Jemima are the dream cast to lead Conversations With Friends,” executive producer Ed Guiney said in a statement to press.

Conversations with Friends sees the return of Normal People director Lenny Abrahmson, who will be joined by Leanne Welham for the project. Writers include Alice Birch, Mark O’Halloran, Meadhbh McHugh, and Susan Soon He Stanton.

Production is slated to begin this year in Dublin and other locations, and the series is expected to premiere in 2022 on Hulu.

Conversations with Friends, 2022, Hulu