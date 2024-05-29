Could another season of Normal People be on the horizon? It’s one theory sparked by the social media post shared by the show’s stars Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones.

The real-life friends took to Instagram where they shared a selfie featuring them holding up peace signs with the caption, “We’ve got some news to share!!” with the added note, “Watch this space.” So, what could it mean? Posted on Tuesday, May 28, the tease is leaving fans hanging until the duo finally reveals what they’re working on together.

But as mentioned, above, some are speculating something Normal People related, particularly after Element Pictures, the Irish-based television production company that distributed the series via Hulu, also shared the photo of Mescal and Edgar-Jones with the added emoji of eyes, hinting they’re in on the tease.

Will it be a new movie, a new show, or a Normal People-related project? Fans will have to wait and see. Until then, we’re eagerly awaiting this duo’s latest team-up.

Normal People premiered on Hulu in April 2020, becoming a quick hit among viewers as the adaptation of Sally Rooney’s 2018 novel introduced audiences to Connell (Mescal) and Marianne (Edgar-Jones). The series followed their story from the final days of their youth in a small town in the west of Ireland and tracked their undergraduate years at Trinity College.

The series marked Mescal’s television debut and earned him an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series in 2021. Mescal has since gone on to earn an Oscar nomination for Lead Actor in the film Aftersun.

Normal People made both Mescal and Edgar-Jones bona fide stars who have gone on to feature in other top-notch projects. While Mescal has earned acclaim for his role in All of Us Strangers with Andrew Scott, Edgar-Jones has gone on to star alongside Andrew Garfield in FX‘s Under the Banner of Heaven and the film Where the Crawdads Sing.

Stay tuned to see what’s next for this duo as we await an update, and let us know your predictions in the comments section, below.

Normal People, Streaming now, Hulu