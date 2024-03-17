There are two things you must do on St. Patrick’s Day: wear green and watch an Irish TV show. (OK, maybe have a pint as well.)

A handful of Irish TV shows have hit mainstream success among American audiences in recent years. One of the biggest hits is Hulu‘s Normal People, which catapulted Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones to stardom and made Sally Rooney novels prime for onscreen adaptations. Rooney’s Conversations With Friends came next, once again giving a glimpse into the lives of Irish 20-somethings.

Derry Girls is one of the most beloved comedies of recent years. If you haven’t watched it yet, be sure to catch at least a few episodes on Netflix before Bridgerton returns for Season 3, as star Nicola Coughlan will be flexing some comedic muscles in the next season of the romantic and sexy Shonda Rhimes series. Derry Girls is where she will really get you laughing, as will her endlessly entertaining co-stars Saoirse Monica Jackson, Louisa Harland, and more.

Netflix is also providing a streaming-exclusive rom-com this St. Patrick’s Day. Irish Wish debuted on the streaming service on Friday, March 15, starring Lindsay Lohan, Ed Speleers, and Alexander Vlahos. Yes, it’s a movie, but we’re counting it as an Irish story worth streaming!

If you’re keen to watch an Irish series this weekend, we’ve compiled a list of shows based in Ireland for you in the gallery below (some recent, some classics), with details on where to stream them.