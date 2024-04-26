Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Connell (Paul Mescal) forever. Normal People premiered on April 26, 2020, right as the world plunged into a global pandemic. For many, Marianne and Connell’s journey in the Hulu series was an escape from the worries of our then-reality. Now, Edgar-Jones is looking back on the show that changed her life.

“It is beyond crazy to me that Normal People premiered 4 years ago today,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “This show gifted me so much, primarily my best friends in the whole world. I hope Connell’s back in Dublin now and Marianne has grown out the micro fringe. Love you forever NP.”

Her mention of hoping “Connell’s back in Dublin” will surely delight Normal People fans. Viewers were left devastated by the finale when Connell left for a writing program in New York, while Marianne stayed behind in Dublin. Their relationship was left open-ended, but Edgar-Jones is just like the rest of us in wanting Connell to eventually find his way back to Marianne.

Edgar-Jones also included behind-the-scenes content from the Normal People set. She chronicled her and Paul’s first days on set. The actress also included a sweet video of Mescal goofing around. She concluded her trip down memory lane with a photo of her hugging Mescal. “I’ll end it here,” she wrote.

Back in 2020, TVInsider spoke to Mescal about his life-changing role. He admitted one of the most rewarding aspects of Normal People was the people he met during the experience, including Edgar-Jones.

“It did feel kind of singular enough that there was a really tight bond between everybody who was working on the show,” he said. “But definitely, the people would be the things that I would take away from the experience.”

Normal People became an instant hit and made stars out of Edgar-Jones and Mescal. The latter earned an Emmy nomination for his role as the sensitive Connell in the Hulu series. Two years later, he received an Oscar nomination for Aftersun and will star in the upcoming Gladiator sequel. Edgar-Jones nabbed her first leading role in Where the Crawdads Sing and stars in the upcoming Twister reboot.

