See 'Normal People's Marianne & Connell Meet 'Fleabag's Hot Priest for RTE's Comic Relief (VIDEO)

RTE is bringing two fan favorites together for their night of Comic Relief with the help of Normal People's Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal.

The pair who are known for portraying Marianne and Connell in Hulu's adaptation of Sally Rooney's best-selling book returned to their roles as the young lovers for a silly sketch. As fans will recall, the dramatic series shattered plenty of hearts, but this time Marianne and Connell are spreading laughter.

Joining in on the fun is Andrew Scott who made a splash as Hot Priest in Amazon Prime Video's Fleabag. The actor partook in the sketch for a night of fundraising benefiting The Community Foundation of Ireland.

The organization helps fund projects that provide essential support and assistance to vulnerable communities who are impacted by the ongoing coronavirus crisis in Ireland. In an effort to drive funds, RTE reunited the iconic Irish characters for one interesting confessional session.

In the nearly four-minute clip, the segment begins with Connell confessing to Hot Priest, "I'm in love Father but it's 'em, it's complicated."

The priest is quick to reply by saying, "tell me about it." The line hints at his own complicated relationship with Phoebe Waller-Bridge's titular character from Fleabag. Things get even wilder when Marianne gets in the mix with a confession of her own.

And continuing the Normal People theme, a second segment was released featuring older versions of Marianne and Connell as they debate some slices of pizza in the kitchen. Check out "Normal People Confessions" and "Older Normal People" below, and catch Normal People and Fleabag, both streaming now.

"Normal People Confessions"

"Older Normal People

Normal People, Streaming now, Hulu

Fleabag, Streaming now, Amazon Prime Video