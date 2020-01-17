Hulu Releases Trailers for 'Little Fires Everywhere,' 'Normal People' & More (VIDEO)

On Friday, Hulu revealed some exciting news about their upcoming projects in 2020 at the Television Critics Association (TCA) winter press tour.

Among the reveals were a slew of trailers for highly anticipated series including Little Fires Everywhere, Normal People, High Fidelity, and more. Scroll down for a full roundup of those teasers to get a sneak peek at what's coming to the streamer this year!

Hulu's 'Little Fires Everywhere' May Have Surprises for Fans of the Book EP Liz Tigelaar talks working with author Celeste Ng to honor the source material while digging deeper and introducing a few tweaks.

Little Fires Everywhere

Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington star in this adaptation of Celeste Ng's 2017 bestselling book about the the Richardson family and a mother-daughter duo who upends their lives. Exploring the weight that secrets carry, as well as art, identity and the strength of motherhood, the series demonstrates that following rules doesn't keep someone out of trouble.

Series Premiere, Wednesday, March 18

Normal People

Based on Sally Rooney's best-selling book, Normal People follows the modern love story of Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Connell (Paul Mescal) over several years as they embark on an on-again/off-again romance. Beginning in their school days and leading into college and adulthood, the drama will see them testing their relationship as they explore different versions of themselves.

Series Premiere, Spring 2020

High Fidelity

Inspired by Nick Hornby's 1995 novel and the 2000 film, Hulu's High Fidelity follows Rob (Zoë Kravitz), a female record shop owner. Living in the gentrified neighborhood of Crown Heights, Brooklyn, the series will see her revisit her past relationships through music and pop culture. Joining Kravitz in the series are stars Da'Vine Joy Randolph, David H. Holmes, Jake Lacy, and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

Series Premiere, Friday, February 14

The Great

From Tony McNamara, Oscar-nominated writer of The Favourite, comes this satirical depiction of Catherine the Great's (Elle Fanning) reign as the longest-running female leader in Russian history. Nicholas Hoult, Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Dougls Hodge, and Sacha Shawan join Fanning in the cast.

Series Premiere, Friday, May 15

Hillary

This docuseries offers a new look at Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign from 2016, providing an "intimate portray of a public woman." The series will include never-before-seen glimpses at the historical run, and highlight interviews with Hillary Rodham Clinton along with husband Bill Clinton and daughter Chelsea Clinton, among others.

Series Premiere, Friday, March 6