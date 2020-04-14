3 Things to Know About FX on Hulu's 'Mrs. America'

History class is in session! FX on Hulu schools us with this rollicking series about the 1960s and '70s clash between the women's lib movement and Phyllis Schlafly (Cate Blanchett), a conservative who fought against the Equal Rights Amendment.

Here's a Mrs. America primer…

Roush Review: All Hail the Women of 'Mrs. America' Cate Blanchett and Rose Byrne lead a sensational cast of women playing political icons of the 1970s in the fight over the ERA.

Schlafly wasn't originally antifeminist

Blanchett says the activist's "primary focus" was defense, but her goals shifted after realizing equal rights meant women could be drafted: "She [thought] it would dilute the military of its strength."

No one comes off as a saint

"What struck me about all the women from this period was how messy they were," says executive producer Dahvi Waller, who gathered an A-list cast to play real-life figures, including Rose Byrne as feminist Gloria Steinem. "They're complex, they're contradictory."

Love her or hate her, Schlafly was a force

"I was gobsmacked by her ability to inspire, galvanize, and mobilize people through various different tactics some would call dubious; some might celebrate them," admits Blanchett. "She was a true alpha…much like myself."

Mrs. America, Series Premiere, Wednesday, April 15, FX on Hulu