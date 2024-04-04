Glen Wilson/Netflix

As the first Black woman elected to Congress and the first Black woman to run as a major party candidate for president, Shirley Chisholm was a woman of the people who strove to be a catalyst for change. As she trumpeted in her famous slogan “Unbought and Unbossed,” she wasn’t someone who bent easily to political pressure or took no for an answer. In this riveting biopic, Chisholm (Watchmen Emmy winner Regina King) demonstrates a steely resolve — and heartfelt passion — as she launches a groundbreaking run for the presidency in the 1972 election.

“The agony of people, it moves me. It’s deep within me,” she says in Shirley, written and directed by John Ridley (12 Years a Slave). “I see too much suffering. I believe in people, and I don’t know how to not try.”

Growing up in Brooklyn as the daughter of hardworking immigrant parents from Barbados, Chisholm was an unlikely success. But King points to her upbringing as the key to her commitment to grassroots politics and fighting the establishment. “She embraced what made her different and used it as her superpower,” the actress told Harper’s Bazaar. Helping Chisholm in her campaign are husband Conrad (Michael Cherrie), longtime political mentor “Mac” Holder (the late Lance Reddick), close confidant and aide Arthur Hardwick (Terrence Howard), and young national student organizer Robert Gottlieb (Lucas Hedges).

In her quest to give a voice to the less fortunate, Chisholm suffers stinging defeats but hopes to win enough delegates to force changes to the party platform at the convention. Along the way, she inspires countless women to follow her lead, including future California congresswoman Barbara Lee (Christina Jackson). Despite her loss, she paved the way for other historic government figures. “I don’t think I’m special,” Chisholm says of her resolve. “I’m just how I am, and I don’t know any other way to be.” — Christopher Wallenberg