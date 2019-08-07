FX’s ‘Mrs. America’ Cast: Cate Blanchett, Sarah Paulson, Rose Byrne & More (PHOTOS)

Be shocked at all when Cate Blanchett wins a slew of awards for playing Phyllis Schlafly in Mrs. America .

The first photos for FX’s upcoming limited series Mrs. America have been unveiled and they’re star-studded.

Revealed during FX’s TCA Executive Session by John Landgraf, Chairman, FX Networks and FX Production, the images tease the story of the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) and the pushback by conservative Phyllis Schlafly, played by Oscar-winner Cate Blanchett.

Told through the eyes of the women from the era — Gloria Steinem (Rose Byrne), Betty Friedan (Tracey Ullman), Shirley Chisholm (Uzo Aduba), Bella Abzug (Margo Martindale), and Jill Ruckelshaus (Elizabeth Banks), along with Schlafly — the show explores how the course of history was changed from the rise of the Moral Majority in the ’70s.

Also in the cast: Sarah Paulson as a woman named Alice, James Marsden as Phil Crane, and John Slattery as Fred Schlafly. Mrs. America is written by Emmy-winner Dahvi Waller (Mad Men) and executive produced by Stacey Sher, Waller, Coco Francini, Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck and Blanchette with Micah Schraft and James Skotchdopole serving as co-executive producers.

The series will be Blanchett's first series regular role in an American TV show, don't miss it when Mrs. America arrives on FX.

Mrs. America, Series Premiere, TBA, FX