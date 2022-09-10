‘Weird’: See the Al Yankovic Biopic Cast vs. Their Real-Life Counterparts

If it was especially weird for you to see an improbably-buff “Weird Al” Yankovic hooking up with Madonna in the trailer for the upcoming Roku Channel film Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, you’re not alone.

Apparently, many others wondered if the real-life Weird Al was once “touched for the very first time” by the “Like a Virgin” singer. “It amuses me to no end that [‘Weird Al and Madonna’] is currently the #3 Google search under my name,” Yankovic tweeted on Saturday, September 3.

But like Yankovic’s many hit songs — including “Amish Paradise” and “Like a Surgeon” — the film is a parody. “There clearly aren’t enough biopic movies about famous musicians, and we were excited to shine a light on the incredibly true, unexaggerated story of Weird Al,” Colin Davis, Roku’s head of scripted programming, quipped in a statement this January.

Yankovic wrote the Weird: The Al Yankovic with Funny or Die’s Eric Appel, who directed the film after helming the 2010 short of the same name. Aaron Paul played Weird Al in that fake trailer, opposite Olivia Wilde as Madonna and Patton Oswalt as famed deejay Dr. Demento. But now Daniel Radcliffe, Evan Rachel Wood, and Rainn Wilson have stepped into those respective parts, with Quinta Brunson joining the fun as Oprah Winfrey. See how these actors compare to the real deals in the photo gallery below.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Movie Premiere, Friday, November 4, The Roku Channel