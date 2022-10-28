Evan Rachel Wood Teases Her Version of Madonna in ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ (VIDEO)

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is coming, and it’s about to get really, well, weird!

The Roku Channel movie, which tells the not-so-true tale of how popular satirist “Weird Al” Yankovic (played by Daniel Radcliffe) rose to stardom is taking a lot of off-the-rails liberties with pop culture history. That’s particularly true with Al’s love life where, in the film, we see him enter into a serious romance with chart-topper Madonna (played by Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood).

“She very much pursues him,” teases Wood. “He is the love of her life until you realize that she may have other tricks up her sleeve and [you see] a much more classic villainess version of Madonna, who slowly becomes more and more of a sociopath as the film goes on.”

Wood says that the offer to play the Material Girl was “such a hard yes from the start” for her, despite having just wrapped filming the latest season of HBO’s sci-fi drama. “I was planning on taking some time off, taking a long break, and then this script showed up in my email and the first line of the email said, ‘you’ve been offered the role of Madonna,’ and I just immediately burst out laughing.”

But the biggest challenge when filling out those iconic shoulder pads? “Honestly, it’s how confident she is,” Wood admits. “I consider myself fairly confident, but I’m also quite nerdy and a little modest at times, and she is just the opposite of that. She is the epitome of cool and confidence. She disarms everyone that interviews her. She just commands every space that she’s in.”

Check out the full video interview with Wood above for more on playing Madonna and her fandom of Weird Al.