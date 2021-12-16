Jeff Garlin Departs ‘The Goldbergs’ After 9 Seasons Following HR Investigation

ABC‘s The Goldbergs is one man short after series regular Jeff Garlin exits the production following an HR investigation surrounding misconduct allegations.

The actor and comedian who portrays the titular family’s patriarch, Murray Goldberg, has been a part of the ABC hit since its 2013 launch. The decision behind Garlin’s exit was mutual and effective immediately, according to Deadline.

This means there won’t be any grand goodbyes for Garlin who will not return to the show for any future episodes. Whether this will have any impact on the show’s possible future remains to be seen as The Golbdergs has yet to receive a Season 10 renewal.

The misconduct and misbehavior that ultimately led to Garlin’s exit were addressed by the actor earlier this month in an interview with Vanity Fair. Garlin admitted to being the subject of an HR investigation but denied any suspicions that he’d been fired from the show.

Following Garlin’s comments, Deadline spoke with several crew members who requested that they remain anonymous as they cited occasions when Garlin was verbally abusive on set to the point where whenever he was around, the set’s tone would change. Other accusations against Garlin include his regular use of words that made others uncomfortable and were considered offensive.

One particular incident that was cited included an exchange on set in which Garlin yelled at certain crew members to get out of his way. The incident reportedly occurred a couple of months ago and since then, Garlin had barely been on set. So, how will the show handle Garlin’s exit? Only time will tell. As to whether this situation will impact Garlin’s future on HBO‘s Curb Your Enthusiasm remains to be seen. Stay tuned for updates as the story unfolds.

The Goldbergs, Wednesdays, 8/7c ABC