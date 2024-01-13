9 Biggest Questions for ‘NCIS,’ One Chicago & More Returning Dramas

It’s been quite some months since our favorite network dramas last aired new episodes, but premieres are about to get started in earnest, so when better to remind you of where some of the biggest shows left off?

As tends to be the case, several finales ended with characters’ lives hanging in the balance (Chicago Fire, P.D.), plus at least one premiere is set up to put a couple major characters in danger (9-1-1). At least two law enforcement officials weren’t exactly thinking with their badges last May when confronting men in storylines related to their families (Wilmer Valderrama‘s Torre on NCIS, Matt Lauria‘s Josh on CSI: Vegas). A couple of shows had entire teams in explosive and fiery situations (The Equalizer, FBI: International). And for one-long running drama, we can’t help but wonder if it will be its last.

Scroll down as we take a look at the biggest burning questions heading into our favorite dramas’ returns. We’ve only chosen one per show, so head to the comments if you have a different one for any of these.