It’s the end of an era for Bob Hearts Abishola … in more ways than one. CBS has revealed the first images of the upcoming series finale for the hit sitcom, and it looks like fans are in for a trip into the future.

The episode, which airs on May 6, is titled “Find Your Bench” and takes place seven years in the future. Who knew this beloved Chuck Lorre-created series would end with a little time travel?! We kid.

In the series finale, Bob (Billy Gardell) and Abishola (Fọlákẹ́ Olówófôyekù) will reflect with their friends and family about how far they’ve come and what’s truly important to them as they head into the future.

Reflecting on the upcoming finale, Gardell previously told TV Insider, “It’s like Matt [Ross, executive producer] and Gina [Yashere, executive producer, who plays Kemi] said, ‘You never stop learning. You never stop growing.’ So you can’t just write an episode where you go, ‘And this is how it ends!’ But I do think that there needs to be a satisfying ending like there was in Mike & Molly – they finally had the baby. So I’m sure we’re headed there with this one, too.”

See the rest of the series finale photos below.

Bob Hearts Abishola, Mondays, 8:30/7:30c, CBS