‘Chicago Fire’: Jesse Spencer Returning in Season 12 — Plus, Scoop About Brett’s ‘Plans’

“What? I don’t know what you’re talking about,” Chicago Fire executive producer Andrea Newman jokes when asked about that ring we can see on paramedic Sylvie Brett‘s (Kara Killmer) finger in the Season 12 premiere photos.

Last spring’s finale ended with her ex-boyfriend, firefighter Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer), in town visiting as Brett was trying to move the pieces into place to adopt a baby she met on a call, proposing. “I got something about a year and a half ago, and I wanted to give it to you before I go back to Portland,” he said before getting down on one knee. “Sylvie Brett, we were meant to be. Will you make me and three kids the luckiest family in the world and marry me?” Well, it looks like her answer is yes! But Newman cautions us not to get too excited.

“When we see Brett in the premiere, it’s clear pretty quickly that she has plans in place, and those plans will not go exactly how she wants them to,” she warns TV Insider. “I will say that as often happens on Chicago Fire and in real life, things will not go exactly as she expects.”

What has gone as expected: the adoption! It “has worked out beautifully, and Julia is not only a part of Brett’s life now, she’s a part of 51’s life,” the EP says. “We get to see that little cutie a lot.”

Going into the season, we know that Killmer is exiting at some point. Does that upcoming departure factor into her leaving, and maybe why Brett and Casey think they can make a relationship work now? The distance was what led to their breakup. All Newman would do is reiterate that Brett has “plans in place, and it doesn’t all work out,” but she does add, “Maybe it works out for the best, but it doesn’t work out exactly how she thinks it’s going to work out.”

Spencer will be back in Season 12. “We love Matt Casey,” says Newman. “Jesse’s one of my all-time favorites, and we will see him again. There’s a Boden [Eamonn Walker] line in the premiere that’s, ‘Once you’ve been a part of 51, you’re always a part of 51.’ And I think that that speaks to this season quite a bit. And we will see Matt Casey again. Yes.”

As for how much we’ll see of Killmer before she leaves, “we have her for a bunch of the season,” Newman shares. And “she has a lot of great action and heroics in the early part of the season, actually.”

Chicago Fire, Season 12 Premiere, Wednesday, January 17, 9/8c, NBC