“I’m where I belong now,” Bode (Max Thieriot) says in the Fire Country Season 2 promo.

The first season of the fiery CBS drama ended with Bode back in prison, not paroled as he, his family, and his friends thought would happen. Instead, he learned that the state attorney’s office had held up Freddy’s (W. Tre Davis) release — his wrongful conviction case was stalled — because they thought was Bode was responsible and Freddy, as his righthand man, could be, too. And so Bode chose to accept blame to put an end to the investigation so Freddy could go free. His loved ones were therefore shocked when, at his parole hearing, he said he was the bad guy at Three Rock.

Now, the promo shows Bode in prison, as well as someone new in the life of his love interest Gabriela (Stephanie Arcila) — he did tell her to forget about him as he was taken away after the hearing. “Things have changed. He’s changed,” Vince (Billy Burke) says. “If we don’t do something right now, we’re going to lose him.” Will he and Sharon (Diane Farr) get back on the same page? They ended Season 1 disagreeing about how to handle Bode’s return to prison; he wanted her to pull strings to get him out, but she refused.

Most intriguing? Bode’s “I don’t have much time,” on the phone to someone. Is it too far-fetched to think that there’s more going on than his loved ones know regarding why he’s back in prison? Or are we being too hopeful about him getting out of there sooner rather than later thinking he’s really helping with some sort of investigation? Watch the promo below.

The Season 2 premiere logline doesn’t tell us much. In “Something’s Coming,” Bode is back in prison where he receives some shocking news. Meanwhile, the station 42 crew responds to a massive earthquake that rocks Edgewater to its core.

Fire Country, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, February 16, 9/8c, CBS