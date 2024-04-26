Kemi’s getting married in the upcoming episode of Bob Hearts Abishola‘s final season, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look at her wedding dress preparations in the penultimate episode of the CBS sitcom.

Bob Hearts Abishola Season 5 Episode 12 is title “Olu! I Popped!” In it, Bob (Billy Gardell) and Abishola (Fọlákẹ́ Olówófôyekù) plan a trip to Las Vegas for Kemi’s (Gina Yashere) wedding, and Kemi and Chukwuemeka (Tony Tambi) get into an argument over his mother, Ogechi (Kimberly Scott).

In the clip above, Kemi is being fitted for the top of her wedding ensemble, a glittering purple, long-sleeved top that is just a tad too tight. Auntie Olu (Shola Adewusi) is trying to zip up the garment, and Kemi has to breathe in deep for it to clasp. “This is how she wanted it!” Olu tells Abishola and Gloria (Vernee Watson), who are relaxing on the couch drinking white wine.

Kemi’s fiancé, Chukwuemeka, comes knocking during the fitting. “You cannot see Kemi in her wedding dress!” Abishola warns. As Kemi says back with a big smile, “Yes, go away! I am ravishing!” But Chukwuemeka insists on coming in to talk about an “important” subject. Could it be bad news about his mother that will cause their pre-wedding argument?

Photos from the episode show Kemi and Chukwuemeka visiting Ogechi in the hospital in addition to their wedding ceremony. Will Ogechi be able to make it to her son’s nuptials? Find out when Season 5 Episode 12 airs on Monday, April 29 on CBS.

“Olu! I Popped!” is the last episode before the Bob Hearts Abishola series finale, set to air on Monday, May 6. After Kemi and Chukwuemeka’s wedding, there will be a seven-year time jump in the finale episode. Here’s the logline for the last installment: “Seven years from now, a lot has changed for Bob, Abishola and their friends and family as they reflect on how far they’ve come and consider what’s most important to them as they head into the future.”

Don’t miss the final two episodes of this heartwarming sitcom!

Bob Hearts Abishola, Mondays, 8:30/7:30c, CBS