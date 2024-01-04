Who survived that season-ending explosion on FBI: International? Well, the photos released for the Season 3 premiere, airing February 13, offer a look at the team … but two people are MIA.

In the finale, the team had secured a missile before it could be sold and was back at their headquarters with the arms broker in custody when a bomb went off; Raines (Carter Redwood) was the only one seen in the aftermath, unconscious, having been on watch outside and run back when they all realized something was wrong. But inside was the rest of the team: Scott (Luke Kleintank), Jamie (Heida Reed), Vo (Vinessa Vidotto), Smitty (Eva-Jane Willis), and Powell (Greg Hovanessian).

CBS has released the logline and photos for the Season 3 premiere, which will feature new series regular Christina Wolfe making her debut as Special Agent Amanda Tate. In “June,” the Fly Team, with the help of their new intel analyst, Amanda, works to clean up the pieces left behind after a massive explosion rocks headquarters and their key suspect slips away.

As the photos show, it looks like Amanda’s getting thrown right into it. Plus, while Reed is exiting at some point in Season 3, she does survive the explosion, but might what happened get her thinking about her career and lead her to decide to leave the team? The only photo (seemingly) from the explosion’s immediate aftermath shows Powell. But completely missing from these images are Raines and Smitty. Uh-oh?

Scroll down to check out the photos from the premiere.

FBI: International, Season 3 Premiere, Tuesday, February 13, 9/8c, CBS