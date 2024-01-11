‘NCIS’ Season 21 Premiere: Can the Team Help Torres Deal With His Past? (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
1 Comment
Gary Cole as Special Agent Alden Parker and Wilmer Valderrama as Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres in the 'NCIS' Season 21 Premiere
Robert Voets/CBS

NCIS

 More

To say we’re worried about Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) after the NCIS Season 20 finale and seeing him in the premiere photos (above and below) would be an understatement.

Last we saw Torres, he’d crossed paths with a man (Al Sapienza) from his past, one that had him calling his sister to tell her that “the bastard’s still alive.” He then was waiting when that man got home and told him he wanted what he always did: “to watch you die.” Ever since, we’ve been stuck waiting and wondering just what Torres would do next — especially since it didn’t seem like any part of him was thinking like an NCIS special agent should be.

Now, in the February 12 Season 21 premiere, “Algún Día,” the team must help Torres when he puts his future at stake by confronting the man who tormented his family when he was a child. And a few of the photos from it have us wondering just what Torres has done by the time he returns to the office. How much will he tell the rest of the team? How much might they already know?

When we pick up again, “Torres is out for revenge, even if it costs him his career — or worse, his life,” co-showrunner and executive producer David J. North told us. “The man is responsible for the tortured soul we know Torres to be. He has a lot of demons, and this man is by far the worst.” He’d taken in Torres’ family as immigrants, but that situation quickly turned into “a violent nightmare,” according to North. And now, seeing this man again, “Torres is on the cusp of making the worst mistake of his life.” 

Scroll down to check out photos from the premiere (including one behind the scenes).

NCIS, Season 21 Premiere, Monday, February 12, 9/8c, CBS

Wilmer Valderrama as Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres in the 'NCIS' Season 21 Premiere
Robert Voets/CBS

Torres (Wilmer Valderrama)

Wilmer Valderrama as Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres in the 'NCIS' Season 21 Premiere
Robert Voets/CBS

Uh-oh.

Gary Cole as Special Agent Alden Parker in the 'NCIS' Season 21 Premiere
Robert Voets/CBS

Parker (Gary Cole)

Katrina Law as Special Agent Jessica Knight, Sean Murray as Special Agent Timothy McGee, and Gary Cole as Special Agent Alden Parker in the 'NCIS' Season 21 Premiere
Robert Voets/CBS

What’s on those papers?

Rocky Carroll as Director Leon Vance in the 'NCIS' Season 21 Premiere
Robert Voets/CBS

Director Vance (Rocky Carroll)

Katrina Law as Special Agent Jessica Knight and Gary Cole as Special Agent Alden Parker in the 'NCIS' Season 21 Premiere
Robert Voets/CBS

Knight (Katrina Law) and Parker

Gary Cole as Special Agent Alden Parker and Katrina Law as Special Agent Jessica Knight in the 'NCIS' Season 21 Premiere
Robert Voets/CBS

What are they looking at?

Katrina Law as Special Agent Jessica Knight in the 'NCIS' Season 21 Premiere
Robert Voets/CBS

Jessica Knight

Wilmer Valderrama as Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres in the 'NCIS' Season 21 Premiere
Robert Voets/CBS

Torres returns to work.

Gary Cole as Special Agent Alden Parker and Wilmer Valderrama as Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres in the 'NCIS' Season 21 Premiere
Robert Voets/CBS

What does Torres have to say … from behind Parker’s desk?

Rocky Carroll, Katrina Law, Gary Cole, and Sean Murray Behind the Scenes of the 'NCIS' Season 21 Premiere
Robert Voets/CBS

Behind the scenes with Rocky Carroll, Katrina Law, Gary Cole, and Sean Murray

NCIS

Gary Cole

Katrina Law

Sean Murray

Wilmer Valderrama

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Wheel of Fortune Ashley McFarland
1
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Blows Chance to Win Big Prize – See How Pat Sajak Reacted
FREDDIE HIGHMORE-'The Good Doctor'
2
‘The Good Doctor’ Ending With Season 7
John McCook in 'The Bold and The Beautiful'
3
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ EP Teases Eric’s Complex Next Chapter
Timothy Omundson as Hephaestus in 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' - Season 1, Episode 5
4
Timothy Omundson Talks ‘Percy Jackson’ Disability Representation
Mariska Hargitay as Captain Olivia Benson in 'Law & Order: SVU' - Season 24, Episode 22
5
With ‘SVU’ Reaching Season 25, Does Mariska Hargitay See Show Ending Soon?