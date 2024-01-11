To say we’re worried about Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) after the NCIS Season 20 finale and seeing him in the premiere photos (above and below) would be an understatement.

Last we saw Torres, he’d crossed paths with a man (Al Sapienza) from his past, one that had him calling his sister to tell her that “the bastard’s still alive.” He then was waiting when that man got home and told him he wanted what he always did: “to watch you die.” Ever since, we’ve been stuck waiting and wondering just what Torres would do next — especially since it didn’t seem like any part of him was thinking like an NCIS special agent should be.

Now, in the February 12 Season 21 premiere, “Algún Día,” the team must help Torres when he puts his future at stake by confronting the man who tormented his family when he was a child. And a few of the photos from it have us wondering just what Torres has done by the time he returns to the office. How much will he tell the rest of the team? How much might they already know?

When we pick up again, “Torres is out for revenge, even if it costs him his career — or worse, his life,” co-showrunner and executive producer David J. North told us. “The man is responsible for the tortured soul we know Torres to be. He has a lot of demons, and this man is by far the worst.” He’d taken in Torres’ family as immigrants, but that situation quickly turned into “a violent nightmare,” according to North. And now, seeing this man again, “Torres is on the cusp of making the worst mistake of his life.”

Scroll down to check out photos from the premiere (including one behind the scenes).

NCIS, Season 21 Premiere, Monday, February 12, 9/8c, CBS