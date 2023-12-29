Be on the Front Line For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our 9-1-1 Newsletter:

“We’ll call them when we get there,” Bobby (Peter Krause) said as he and Athena (Angela Bassett) set out on a last-minute cruise at the end of the 9-1-1 Season 6 finale. She’d joked, “maybe not,” but it looks like she might have been right.

ABC has released the first promo for the upcoming seventh season (premiering on Thursday, March 14 and the first on the network after the drama’s move from Fox), and it shows an explosion on a cruise ship and the 9-1-1 call that follows as the ship goes down. Help is on the way, with a helicopter approaching — might we see Lucy (Arielle Kebbel) again, since that’s how we saw her in the Season 6 finale, and might the 118 catch a ride with her if this is, indeed, Bobby and Athena’s cruise?

Well, first they’d have to find out they’re there, since the couple hadn’t told anyone of their plans after they’d capitalized on a last-minute cancellation. Watch the video above to see the danger of this cruise.

Assuming this is Bobby and Athena’s ship, this shouldn’t be much of a surprise — there’s no way those two could’ve taken a trip without something going wrong. “Maybe there’ll be a crime to solve on the ship. It’ll be like Agatha Christie or something,” Krause had suggested when TV Insider spoke to him in March about the cruise they’d missed out on earlier in Season 6. Well, it looks like they could have a mystery to solve. What caused that explosion?

The new season kicking off with a bit emergency follows the pattern from previous ones and is partly what Oliver Stark had told us in May he wanted for Buck in Season 7. “I’d like some more big stunts. Those are the things that get me really interested and excited,” he said. “I would love to start the season with something big and death-defying and maybe doesn’t quite go as planned and Buck can be injured for a little bit again. It’s my favorite thing to play. So yeah, plenty of pain and suffering.”

9-1-1, Season 7 Premiere, Thursday, March 14, 8/7c, ABC