‘NCIS’: Torres Is ‘Out for Revenge’ in the Season 21 Premiere

Old buddies “TNT” — that’s NCIS: Hawai‘i boss Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and brave NCIS agent Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) — each ended their seasons tripped up by someone from their past. Tennant will surely get blowback for the escape of her mentor turned traitor, Maggie Shaw (Julie White), but Torres’ situation was exponentially worse: pointing a gun at a mystery man (Al Sapienza) he’d recognized while undercover in prison and tracked down.

To recap, after his secret op, Torres made a chilling call: “I found him, Sis. You know who I’m talking about. The bastard’s still alive.” Maybe not for long. The man, who called Torres “Nicky,” said he thinks about him and his family often, and claimed to have changed. Still, Torres wants to watch him die.

In the Season 21 premiere, “Torres is out for revenge, even if it costs him his career — or worse, his life,” says exec producer David J. North, a longtime NCIS writer-producer now co-running the show with Steven D. Binder. “The man is responsible for the tortured soul we know Torres to be. He has a lot of demons, and this man is by far the worst.”

We learn the man had taken in Torres and his family as immigrants — a seeming godsend that became, in North’s words, “a violent nightmare.” Is avenging the past worth ruining your future? “Torres is on the cusp of making the worst mistake of his life,” North says. “In this case, the consequences of his actions will take him away from his team.” Thankfully, his colleagues Alden Parker (Gary Cole) and Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) go toe-to-toe with their FBI counterparts to clear his name.

We don’t even want to think about the bullpen without Torres. Unless, like Los Angeles agent Sam Hanna (LL Cool J), he joins Tennant at NCIS Pearl Harbor!

In Hawai‘i’s two-part Season 3 premiere, Tennant can’t return to work after her rogue mission until Sam interviews her and gives the go-ahead. She’s needed: A breach in the U.S. Marshals’ database sends NCIS to Vegas to find the hacker.

NCIS & NCIS: Hawai’i, Return Monday, February 12, 9/8c and 10/9c, CBS