8 New TV Couples We Could See Next Season

A season finale can bring some sort of major cliffhanger, leaving lives in the balance (as was the case with several in 2023), but it can also mean the start of new relationships. And so now we’re heading into the summer hiatus — though we don’t know how long that might last due to the writers’ strike — wondering if we might have new favorite couples to follow in the 2023-2024 season.

Over on 9-1-1, at least one new relationship is really beginning while another might follow. Some notable newer slow burns, including on Abbott Elementary and The Equalizer, might have no choice but to ignite after significant steps and confessions during their past seasons. And perhaps something will happen for the longest slow burn, across two shows now, Law & Order: SVU and Organized Crime.

Scroll down as we take a look at some of the new couples we expect to see next season. (For the purpose of this list, we’re considering those for whom there was a significant development in a finale or have been set up to take that important step. We’re also not looking at couples who could get back together, which takes Chicago Fire out of the equation after that finale proposal.)