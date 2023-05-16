ABC Fall 2023 Schedule Is Filled With Unscripted Shows & ‘Abbott Elementary’ Repeats

Just as we’re saying goodbye to some shows (a few for good), networks are looking ahead to the fall, and ABC is the latest to release its plans for the start of the 2023-2024 season.

However, due to the writers’ strike, the network is leaning into unscripted series, including the return of Dancing With the Stars (which will also continue to stream on Disney+). That means that the addition of the already established drama 9-1-1 (moving over from Fox after six seasons) and return of favorites like Grey’s Anatomy, The Good Doctor, Station 19, The Conners, Abbott Elementary (reruns are on the schedule), Not Dead Yet, The Rookie, and Will Trent and premiere of High Potential will have to wait.

“We are proud to be home to beloved series and meaningful narratives that audiences continue to embrace, and we’re fortunate that our solid, stable roster continues to leverage the enormous success of our established hits, with originals airing every night of the week,” said Craig Erwich, president, Disney Television Group, in a statement.

Check out ABC’s fall primetime schedule below.

Monday

8:00 p.m.: Dancing With the Stars

10:00 p.m.: The Golden Bachelor

Tuesday

8:00 p.m.: Celebrity Jeopardy!

9:00 p.m.: Bachelor in Paradise

Wednesday

8:00 p.m.: Judge Steve Harvey

9:00 p.m.: Abbott Elementary (encore)

9:30 p.m.: Abbott Elementary (encore)

10:00 p.m.: What Would You Do?

Thursday

8:00 p.m.: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

9:00 p.m.: Press Your Luck

10:00 p.m.: The $100,00 Pyramid

Friday

8:00 p.m.: Shark Tank

9:00 p.m.: 20/20

Saturday

7:30 p.m.: College Football

Sunday

7:00 p.m.: America’s Funniest Home Videos

8:00 p.m.: The Wonderful World of Disney